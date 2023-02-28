GETEX Spring 2023 to promote high-quality education across the region

Published: Tue 28 Feb 2023, 3:25 PM Last updated: Tue 28 Feb 2023, 3:27 PM

The Global Education and Training Exhibition, the UAE’s leading education and student recruitment exhibition, will kick off its spring edition (GETEX Spring 2023) on April 26 at the Dubai International Convention and Exhibition Centre. The exhibition will bring together over 200 of the world's top-ranking educational institutions from UAE, India, USA, Canada, UK, Turkey, France, Hungary, Georgia, Armenia, Singapore, Malaysia and several other countries; providing an unparalleled opportunity for students to connect with global academic leaders and discover the latest educational programmes, courses, and scholarships.

The three-day event, which will run from April 26-28, 2023, is being held under the patronage of His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence.

GETEX Spring 2023 is an opportunity for UAE students to explore higher education study options within the region and around the world. The event has a long history, spanning over 30 years, as the leading student recruitment fair in the UAE. Familiar and reputable names such as RIT Dubai, Amity University Dubai, American University of Sharjah, American University in Dubai, Curtin University Dubai, Emirates Aviation University, Middlesex University Dubai, University of Birmingham Dubai, De Montfort University Dubai and BITS Pilani Dubai Campus lead a strong contingency of the UAE based universities in a show of support in establishing the UAE as a world-class destination of choice for higher education. Besides ensuring the UAE-based universities retain homegrown students, GETEX also helps regional universities to network with and appoint agents from target markets in North Africa, Central and South Asia and the Far East among others.

The event this year will feature the counsellors forum, tech talks, the education leaders networking evening, and over 30 seminars targeted at providing in-depth information and insights into recent educational trends and innovations.

Anselm Godinho, managing director at international conferences and exhibitions and organiser of GETEX said: “We are pleased to be organising the GETEX Spring 2023, a significant event that has been serving as a trusted partner for education providers in their student enrolment journey, since its inception in 1983. The student recruitment cycle took a beating during covid and we are grateful for the unwavering support that most regional institutions have shown towards reinstating the UAE’s position on the world education map.

According to industry reports, the UAE's education market is anticipated to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 5.03 per cent, reaching $718 million by 2026. The UAE is presently experiencing an upsurge in the student population, aided by technological advancements, a growing expat population, and higher disposable incomes, all of which have led to creating favourable conditions for educational institutions to operate in the region and profit from the post-Covid-19 business boom. Although there are many business opportunities, education providers state that recruiting students still poses a significant challenge for generating revenue and surviving inflationary business pressures.

GETEX is known to offer education providers the ideal opportunity to engage and interact with more than 25,000 local and expatriate college-bound students. Additionally, several prospects are also offered for students to broaden their horizons, as they have the chance to explore options to continue their higher education and professional developmental journey.