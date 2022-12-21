Gargash Insurance Services announces two new appointments

Kenneth George Maw and Phabiola Menon

Published: Wed 21 Dec 2022, 10:26 AM

Gargash Insurance Services LLC., the international professional partner firm of Chartered Insurance Institute – London and one of the UAE’S leading national insurance broker, recently announced two senior appointments in their organisation with immediate effect.

Kenneth George Maw, ACII — a veteran insurance professional with close to 40 years of experience in the insurance broking, consultancy, and risk management fields across five continents, will join the company as chief executive officer. Maw was previously CEO of HSBC Insurance Broker and later, he was CEO of Insure Direct – the insurance arm of Isthithmar.

Phabiola Menon, LLB, ACII, with close to 30 years of exposure in the UAE insurance industry working with multi-national insurers like General Accident (GA), Commercial General Union (CGU) and most recently, as regional sales and distribution director of RSA Middle East. She will join the company as chief operating officer.

These two positions will report to the management board of the company. As the company is embarking on its new strategic growth plan for the next five years, these two key appointments are of significant importance to position Gargash Insurance as the largest and leading national insurance broker of the region.