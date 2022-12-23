FiLLi Select opens in City Walk Dubai

Published: Fri 23 Dec 2022, 1:22 PM

FiLLi Select, a casual dine-in restaurant, recently opened its doors at City Walk, Dubai. The restaurant hosed an official opening ceremony, which was attended by Rafih FiLLi, CEO at FiLLi and other important personalities. He said: "FiLLi Select is a globally positioned casual dining restaurant from the house of FiLLi which serves signature Indian dishes and beverages; along with a refreshed, trendier look and feel. It is a perfect stop if you are looking for a cuisine which serves authentic Indian dishes as well as those interpreted with local ingredients. Located in the heart of City Walk, FiLLi Select brings you authentic modern Indian cuisine at reasonable prices."

The FiLLi menu includes many dishes such as Royal FiLLi Chaat, Zafrani Chicken Malai Kebab, Nizam E Khas Short Rib and Pesto Salmon Tandoori. The restaurant is located near Canadian University in City Walk and offers dine-in, home delivery and takeout services. The menu also includes a selection of beverages such as FiLLi Zafran chai and arabica coffee.

FiLLi City Walk, which is the third outlet in the UAE, has two other locations in City Centre Al Zahia, Sharjah, and La Mer Dubai.

Follow FiLLi on social media.