Fareeq Hustlers Show offers a unique opportunity to start a business in the MENA region

Published: Thu 9 Feb 2023, 6:18 PM

A new show, Fareeq Hustlers, offers university students in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region an opportunity to turn their business ideas into a reality. This innovative show will provide a platform for students to pitch their ideas to a panel of judges and receive funding and training to help bring their concepts to life.

The programme features a two-day training programme led by renowned business leaders and entrepreneurs, giving participants the skills and knowledge, they need to succeed in the competitive world of entrepreneurship. With the participation fee of Dh250, students will receive invaluable support and mentorship, helping them launch their careers and build the businesses of their dreams. PwC, ACCA Middle East, International Student Identity Card, KT Gamez and Khaleej Times are the sponsors of the event.

"We are thrilled to offer this unique opportunity to university students in the MENA region," said the organisers of Fareeq Hustlers. "By providing funding, training, and mentorship, we aim to support the next generation of entrepreneurs and help bring their ideas to life."

The Fareeq Hustlers show is the first of its kind in the MENA region, offering a platform for students to showcase their creativity and entrepreneurial spirit. With a focus on innovation and progress, the show is sure to become a staple of the MENA region's entrepreneurial landscape.

For more information, visit www.fareeqhustlers.com