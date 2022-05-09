Famous analyst, Hadi Derakhshan wins ‘Top Entrepreneur of 2022’ award

Published: Mon 9 May 2022, 6:09 PM

Today, with the increasing demand for digital currencies and the crypto market, we have witnessed the emergence of various successful people in this field. This large market, full of ups and downs, is the place to make the right choice. This is why it needs people who are aware of the market behaviour. Hadi Derakhshan, a well-known analyst and trader with many years of experience in these markets, is one of the most important figures in the digital currency market these days. He has been entrepreneurial in this field for several years, and day by day, his efforts have led him to reach this position today. Derakhshan was one of the first analysts to start working in the cryptocurrency market in the early years. His activity in these markets have always been positive based on the words of the people who follow his work, and during the years, Derakhshan has always been able to take firm steps towards success.

Over the years, Derakhshan has been active in the Global Forex Exchange apart from being limited to digital currencies. He is the first Iranian who has been able to make great progress in the field of entrepreneurship (digital currencies), but his goals are bigger than these awards.