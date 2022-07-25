Explore a wide range of Italian brands at Western Furniture this DSS

Published: Mon 25 Jul 2022, 4:40 PM

Making its grand return to the Dubai Summer Surprises (DSS), Western Furniture is delighted to offer a 25-75 per cent part sale across all its Italian brands until September 4. The top tier brands include Calligaris, Gamma, Gruppo Tomasella, Zanette, Natuzzi Editions, Reflex, Tonin Casa, Miniforms, Bonaldo and Draenert. Furniture enthusiasts are invited to celebrate the DSS festivities and explore the furniture store, while benefiting from the great savings.

This year, visitor numbers are further boosted by the global recovery of tourism and Dubai’s reputation as a safe travel destination. There is no better time than DSS to explore the furniture store and welcome the third quarter of the year with new home decorations while enjoying great savings.

For more information and details, email: sales@westernfurniture-uae.com | www.westernfurniture.ae or call: Umm Hurair Road: T. 04 337 7152, WF Boutique: Sheikh Zayed Road: T. 04 338 0777.