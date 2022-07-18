Experience the Japanese culture in the UAE

Published: Mon 18 Jul 2022, 5:46 PM Last updated: Mon 18 Jul 2022, 5:47 PM

Alserkal Avenue is hosting Natsu — the Japanese arts and culture festival. The festival commenced on June 25 and will run until July 31. For an authentic taste of Nippon, nip on down to Natsu, which tells a lot more about Japan's culture, food and history. The month-long festivity will include weekly screenings hosted by cinema Akil, made possible with the support of the Japan Foundation, in collaboration with the Consulate-General of Japan. Natsu at Alserkal Avenue will also include activations by The Flip Side, CHI-KA, Ame Studio, The Edit, Moby and Pekoe. The screenings are held to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Japan and the UAE. Natsu, which means summer in Japanese will see a host of venues across the arts district dive deep into Japanese culture through a string of activations and workshops.