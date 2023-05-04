Exclusive savings for InsuranceMarket.ae clients through myAlfred and FixMyRide partnership

Published: Thu 4 May 2023, 9:00 AM

myAlfred, a UAE rewards app, has partnered with FixMyRide, a car repairs and service company, to offer exclusive savings to InsuranceMarket.ae clients. This partnership combines the best insurance and premium car maintenance services for a seamless customer experience.

Eran Gul, general manager at FixMyRide, said: "This partnership between FixMyRide and myAlfred enhances InsuranceMarket.ae customers' experience by streamlining car insurance and offering 24/7 end to end auto repair services for all car models. Also, we are proud to extend an exclusive 25 per cent discount on our annual car service package, including four minor services and one major service to InsuranceMarket.ae customers through the myAlfred platform, along with a free battery replacement offer. So, the moment you turn that ignition, you can go anywhere without worrying about breakdowns or repairs – an expert technician from FixMyRide is just a call away if you need urgent support for your car."

FixMyRide offers services and repairs anytime, anywhere. FixMyRide's mobile mechanic service in Dubai, Mechanic on the Go, brings expert technicians directly to customers' doorstep, providing services like oil changes, AC repairs, brake repairs, tires and batteries and electrical repairs allowing clients to avoid time-consuming visits to auto workshops.

Avinash Babur, CEO at InsuranceMarket.ae, expressed enthusiasm for the partnership, saying, "We're delighted to see myAlfred, and FixMyRide offering our valued clients a unique solution for their car maintenance needs. This collaboration brings together two market innovators to deliver convenience, value, and peace of mind for car owners in the UAE.”

Grishma Apte, general manager at myAlfred, shared her excitement: "At myAlfred, we are committed to providing our users with the best deals and rewards. Our partnership with FixMyRide allows us to expand our offerings and bring exceptional benefits to InsuranceMarket.ae clients, making their car ownership experience even more enjoyable."

The partnership between myAlfred and FixMyRide marks a new chapter in car maintenance services in the UAE, providing InsuranceMarket.ae clients with unparalleled convenience and value-added benefits.