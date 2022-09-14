Enhance personal care and beauty products experiences with Ombré Men

Published: Wed 14 Sep 2022, 12:51 PM Last updated: Wed 14 Sep 2022, 12:54 PM

Aron Marquez, a top entrepreneurial figure, co-founded the brand and has grown it exponentially as a sustainable brand for men.

A lot has already been spoken about how a few industries have flourished over the years across different parts of the world in more ways than one; still, there are a few success stories that have the power to make people feel compelled to know more about their journeys in their industries. Wonder why? Because these success stories have something unique to offer the public, something that has the potential to inspire other up-and-coming talent and convince them of the need of providing value to a target market in their fiercely competitive industries. What better than Ombré Men (https://www.ombremen.com/) to serve as an example of a well-thought-of brand dedicated to the wellness and personal care of men?

Ombré Men is all about highly effective and safe formulas, and that is how the much-talked-about brand has been enhancing men’s experiences with personal and cosmetic products, but all that is sustainable. This has stood as the unique selling point for the brand that is conscious about the planet and wants to give back to it by making sustainable products that can only do good to men. Marquez (@aronhmarquez) co-founded Ombré Men with fellow businessmen Abraham Ancer (@abrahamancer) and Justin Tarin (@jdtarin). All three have invested their time and effort to build and develop Ombré Men and advance the sustainability culture across the personal care and wellness sector.

Marquez is proud of how far the brand has come as a one-of-a-kind beauty, cosmetics, and personal care brand specifically for men. The three aforementioned founders of the skincare and self-care firm saw a shift in the market toward chemically-driven products that claimed the highest results but had a lot of unfavourable side effects. This was when they decided to come up with Ombré Men to change this scenario for the better with products that are sustainably infused with safe formulas and are highly effective and ethically sourced.

Check out their Instagram page @ombremen to know more updates on their products.