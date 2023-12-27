Empowering tomorrow: Soniya Malik applauds WiN Middle East chapter unveiling at COP28

Soniya Malik, founder of Akounto.

Published: Wed 27 Dec 2023, 1:56 PM

In a groundbreaking announcement at COP28, leaders in the nuclear energy sector unveiled the establishment of the Women in Nuclear (WiN) Middle East Chapter. This significant milestone, spearheaded by Mohamed Al Hammadi, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation (ENEC), along with Dominique Mouillot, President of WiN Global, and Sama Bilbao y Leon, Director-General of World Nuclear Association, marks a pivotal moment for women in the industry.

The WiN Middle East Chapter aims to promote gender diversity and inclusion within the nuclear energy sector, providing a platform for women to excel, network, and contribute to the growth and sustainability of the industry. As the global community intensifies its focus on clean energy solutions, the role of women in nuclear becomes increasingly vital.

Soniya Malik, the visionary founder of Akounto, an innovative account and finance company, shares her insights on this momentous occasion. While not directly connected to the WiN Middle East Chapter, Soniya recognizes the broader implications of such initiatives for women in leadership roles across diverse sectors.

The announcement of the WiN Middle East Chapter at COP28 reflects a positive shift towards gender inclusivity in traditionally male-dominated industries like nuclear energy.

As a visionary founder navigating the dynamic landscape of the finance sector, Soniya wholeheartedly applaud these groundbreaking initiatives. According to her, “they not only carve out pathways but also roll out the red carpet for women, inviting them to infuse their skills, knowledge, and unique perspectives into the very heartbeat of our global economy's crucial sectors."

Breaking barriers and fostering inclusion:

The nuclear energy sector has historically faced challenges in achieving gender diversity. The establishment of the WiN Middle East Chapter signifies a collective effort to break down barriers and create a more inclusive environment for women professionals. It aligns with global movements advocating for gender parity and highlights the industry’s commitment to diversifying its workforce.

Soniya Malik emphasizes the significance of challenging stereotypes and cultivating a culture that motivates women to pursue careers in fields traditionally dominated by men. She mentions that in her role as a founder, she has faced stereotypes and biases in the finance industry as well. She expresses that initiatives such as WiN Middle East serve as inspiration for women to defy societal norms and follow their passions, irrespective of industry stereotypes.

Global collaboration for women’s empowerment:

The collaboration between key figures such as Mohamed Al Hammadi, Dominique Mouillot, and Sama Bilbao y Leon showcases the global commitment to advancing women’s empowerment. Leaders from various sectors coming together to support the WiN Middle East Chapter signifies a collective effort to address gender disparities on an international scale.

Soniya Malik acknowledges the significance of global collaboration in promoting women’s empowerment. She notes that, while her focus lies in finance and entrepreneurship, it is inspiring to witness leaders from various parts of the world coming together for a common cause. She emphasizes that this global collaboration sends a powerful message that transcends borders, encouraging women to pursue leadership roles in all fields.

The role of education and mentorship:

One key aspect of the WiN Middle East Chapter’s mission is to promote education and mentorship opportunities for women in the nuclear energy sector. Soniya Malik believes that mentorship plays a crucial role in empowering women to overcome challenges and achieve success in their chosen fields.

”It provides guidance, support, and a network of experienced individuals who can share valuable insights. The emphasis on mentorship within WiN Middle East aligns with belief that empowering the next generation of women leaders requires ongoing support and guidance.”

Championing diversity in leadership:

The announcement of the WiN Middle East Chapter is a significant step towards fostering diversity in leadership roles within the nuclear energy sector. Soniya Malik emphasizes the broader implications of such initiatives for creating a more inclusive global business landscape.

She acknowledges the importance of diverse leadership, stating that it brings a variety of perspectives and approaches crucial for innovation and sustainable growth. She expresses her understanding, as a founder, of the significance of diversity in driving creativity and problem-solving. Soniya sees the WiN Middle East Chapter as a testament to the industry’s commitment to cultivating diverse leadership that reflects the richness of talent within the global community.

Looking ahead: A future of inclusion:

As the WiN Middle East Chapter takes its place on the global stage, Soniya Malik envisions a future where women are increasingly recognized and valued for their contributions across all industries. ”The announcement at COP28 is not just a milestone for the nuclear energy sector; it’s a symbol of progress towards a more inclusive future,” she remarks. ”I hope it inspires women around the world to pursue their ambitions, break barriers, and contribute their unique skills to the betterment of our society.”

In conclusion, the establishment of the Women in Nuclear Middle East Chapter marks a significant leap towards gender diversity and inclusion in the nuclear energy sector. Soniya Malik, as a founder in the finance industry, applauds these initiatives and recognizes their broader implications for women in leadership roles across diverse sectors. The global collaboration, emphasis on education and mentorship, and the commitment to diversity in leadership positions reflect a shared vision for a future where women thrive and contribute to the advancement of industries worldwide.

Ammar Tarique is a business journalist.