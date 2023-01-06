Emirates Business Setup offers top-end business services in UAE

Christopher Elliott

Published: Fri 6 Jan 2023, 1:49 PM

Emirates Business Setup is slowly emerging as the number one business-related service provider, especially in Dubai and Germany. The company is now getting established as a leader in the marketplace globally for providing visa services, business and company formation, and the best consulting services in the UAE.

Founded in 2022, Emirates Business Setup is owned by Christopher Elliott. Elliott is a young entrepreneur giving a tough time to competitors since 2016. He started his journey with vast experience, proven by a carrier graph line at its peak from 2016 to 2022. But these achievements are still not stopping him from hustling more with an upbeat attitude and achieving more.

If we look at his amazing journey, then, in 2016, he started a cosmetic salon in Hamburg, Germany, and it became hugely successful. But then he decided to go further and sell his shares in 2018. After one year, in 2019, he launched the Chris Elliott company, that later changed to Focus 100 Digital Marketing agency in Germany. His idea was to create opportunities for people willing to create something for themselves. That’s how the Chris Elliot Group was founded.

In 2020, the successful entrepreneur started a Steel door company. This company has also become a huge success and a top seller in Germany. After that, he decided to do something bigger and move to Dubai, where he started Hygiene 100, a Hygiene company in the year 2021, which became a huge milestone for selling 3.5 million products with a total sales revenue of seven million in one year. After that, in December 2021, Elliott married his dream girl, a famous artist, Dina Lambarki, from Morocco. Then in April 2022, he started Emirates Business Setup. Now the young man is running three companies in different countries with excellent team members of different nationalities that love to assist all clients with the best business solutions and options.

International existence

Emirates Business Setup is a trusted company established to provide business formation and setup services to simplify the company formation process for all foreign investors and entrepreneurs wanting to set up businesses in the UAE. Not only confined to business formation services, but the company gives other services under one roof. Some of the most important services are mentioned below

Assistance with company registration

Procuring the business license

Investor visa or employee Visa, or any visit visa

Government liaising and External Approvals

Accounting and tax services make an easy, guaranteed, smooth process

Emirates Business Setup has successfully worked with clients and ensured hassle-free services to all of them. EBS helps clients with their dream businesses, including salons, restaurant formation, and similar in UAE. If you also want to start your own business in UAE, contact Emirates Business Setup and partner with the number one in Dubai.