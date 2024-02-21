EM Normandie launches first-of-its-kind logistics and port management degree in UAE

Published: Wed 21 Feb 2024, 3:14 PM

EM Normandie Business School in the UAE has launched the first-of-its-kind Masters in International Logistics and Port Management (ILPM) programme, to address the growing skills demand across the Emirates’ burgeoning maritime trade sector. Created to boost professional talent in the region’s logistics and port management operations, the programme will be inaugurated with a cohort of corporate learners starting in Spring 2024.

Delivered by international faculty at EM Normandie’s Dubai Knowledge Park campus, the ILPM programme focusses on the latest innovations and technology-based solutions in the logistics sector. It equips students with both the technical knowledge and management skills to take a leading role in one of the UAE’s dominant growth sectors, as the country ranks fifth as a highly competitive maritime hub on a global scale.

Prof Khaireddine Mouakhar, president of EM Normandie Business School in the UAE.

Speaking about the introduction of the new program, prof Khaireddine Mouakhar, president of EM Normandie Business School in the UAE, said: "We are delighted to provide professional learners in the region with another opportunity to study one of EM Normandie’s triple accredited degree programmes. The Masters in International Logistics and Port Management is particularly significant as it will feed new talent into one of the UAE’s most significant growth industries. With a specific focus on port management, this program is a unique offering that will add a new dimension to logistics education to support the advancement of the sector in this region."

The ILPM programme trains students to develop the practical skills needed to run international logistics, international transport, and port management operations. The programme content leverages the engineering side of logistics and the management side of business, enabling graduates of the program to run efficient logistics, transport and site management operations at both local and international levels.

Speaking about the programme content, prof Sabri Boubaker, dean of faculty and research, said: "The ports and logistics courses are underpinned by our core management curriculum, which gives students the ability to apply what they learn while also developing a disciplined approach to problem solving and decision-making. The material is brought to life with case studies, workshops, international field excursions, and real-world business projects, and there is a strong focus on operating in a multicultural workplace throughout. Learning by doing is central to the program and has resulted in an outstanding employability rate among graduates."

Following the corporate launch of the Masters in International Logistics and Port Management, the programme will be open to all interested applicants from Spring and Autumn 2024.

For more information, visit https://em-normandie.ae