From the UAE to Africa
Ecoway’s starch-based alternatives to single-use plastics
Ecoway Global LLC and the Government of Gabon have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to cooperate and collaborate to promote, supply and subsequently, setup a manufacturing facility of cassava starch- based products, which are replacement of single-use plastic products. The MoU was signed on the sidelines of the Gabon Day celebration on December 6 at the Expo 2020 Dubai, at the Gabon Pavilion.
On the occasion, Prof Lee White, Gabon Minister for Forest and Environment, told the media gathering that his Ministry is in an advanced stage to introduce legislation to ban single-use plastic bags in the country, as the country envisions to become the 'Green Superpower of Africa'.
Prof White added: "It is interesting to see how industrial cassava can be turned into the equivalent of plastic bags, which have similar strength and durability, and they are more sustainable, eco-friendly and thus, present a viable alternative after plastics are banned."
Signing on behalf of Ecoway, Farooq Ali, the company’s chairman, expressed that Ecoway has set up a world-class manufacturing facility in Hamriyah Freezone, Sharjah, for the production of cassava starch-based products.
Further, he added that Gabon is among the progressive nations in West Africa that has been taking significant measures to promote environment friendly alternatives through strategic policymaking. With this common vision to protect the environment, the Gabon Government and Ecoway will come together to successfully introduce Ecoway products and eventually, set up a manufacturing facility in Gabon.
The Gabon Special Economic Zone (GSEZ), also a signatory to the MoU, which is the biggest hub of economic activities in Gabon, has undertaken the task to provide infrastructure and logistical support to the venture.
Mohit Agrawal, Deputy CEO at GSEZ, expressed his pleasure and added: "We are looking at Ecoway because Gabon is a large producer of cassava, the primary raw material, and thus, such a manufacturing facility will eventually have a positive cascading effect on the economy and the environment."
Speaking to the media at the event, Manoj Kumar, CEO at Ecoway, stated: "The UAE market has shown significant interest, with Expo 2020 Dubai being one of our privileged customers. Internationally, we have received interest from the UK, Maldives, Seychelles and Egypt. With this MoU, we are witnessing a global transformation from plastics to plant-based sustainable alternatives, which encourages us to continue on our mission".
Marketed under the brand MyEarthTM, the primary product from Ecoway Global is a cassava starch-based alternative to single-use plastics. It is produced in standard sizes of carry bags, bin-liners and laundry bags etc. They are visually similar to existing plastic products, and owing to their plant-based origins, the products are water soluble, non-toxic, eco-friendly and sustainable. As the world grapples with a threatened future due to single-use plastic pollution, MyEarthTM from Ecoway can be a viable solution to this challenge.