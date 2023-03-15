Dubai SME and India Accelerator launch iAccel Gulf Business Incubator LLC in Dubai

Expanding its geographical footprint, iAccel GBI in Dubai is India Accelerator’s first international office

Published: Wed 15 Mar 2023, 5:42 PM

India Accelerator, India’s only seed accelerator programme with Global Accelerator Network, has launched the iAccel Gulf Business Incubator (iAccel GBI) in Dubai under Dubai SME, an agency of Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), further reinforcing the emirate’s position as a thriving hub for talent in the start-up ecosystem and status as one of the top global cities, in line with the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33.

Located in the Business Village in Deira and spanning 3,200 sq ft, iAccel GBI will provide the best opportunities for start-up founders with their exceptional four-month hands-on programme to de-risk and grow the start-up. It will also offer several mentorship, networking, and fundraising opportunities.

Abdul Baset Al Janahi, CEO at Dubai SME, said: “Dubai today thrives with innovative capabilities and infrastructure, a testament to the unwavering efforts of our visionary leadership, whose goal is to consolidate Dubai’s position at the forefront of the world’s top economic cities. We are now focused on taking Dubai to the next level following the recent launch of the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33 by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, offering unparalleled opportunities for both multinational corporations and national SMEs."

“The Dubai Business Incubation Network, certified by Dubai SME, offers expert guidance, encouragement, and best practices for business incubation programmes in Dubai. Featuring 17 business incubators covering various sectors, supporting over 500 projects, we are excited to announce the latest addition to this network, iAccel Gulf Business Incubator. Their entry into the emirate will prove to be an invaluable resource for entrepreneurs and start-ups, especially those from India seeking global opportunities from Dubai, the regional gateway to the world,” he added.

Deepak Ahuja, CEO and co-founder of iAccel Gulf Business Incubator, said: “iACCEL GBI will be the hub for incubation and acceleration for budding entrepreneurs in Dubai. We will work closely with all the stakeholders (government and private sector) to further strengthen the startup ecosystem in the UAE. As a part of this journey, we plan to engage and collaborate with universities and academia to catalyse innovation, and drive entrepreneurship. We also plan to provide market access to start-ups from India keen on going global, and Dubai seems to be an ideal destination. Dubai’s start-up ecosystem will benefit hugely from this new venture, supported by Dubai SME and backed by India Accelerator, which was awarded ‘Best Accelerator of India’ in 2021 by Start-up India after evaluating 60+ accelerators in India."

"India Accelerator relates to the growing importance of building a holistic ecosystem in the UAE and is in sync with the vision provided by the leadership of this amazing country. We are excited and looking forward to being an important part of this successful journey,” he added.

Ashish Bhatia, founder at India Accelerator, said: "As our first foray beyond India, we have built a state-of-the-art facility equipping young and entrepreneurial talent with knowledge, tools, and connections necessary to fuel their business growth. Dubai Government’s innovative ways to support and nurture the emirate’s flourishing start-up ecosystem make it a perfect place as we look forward to strengthening the India-UAE trade corridor."

“At India Accelerator, we have built different verticals that specialise in healthtech, AI, fintech, agritech, cybertech, D2C, deeptech, among others as we intend to bring around 20+ of our existing startups from these verticals into Dubai in the next 12 to 18 months. We are looking forward to bring futuristic and sustainable technology into Dubai,” he added.