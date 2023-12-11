Dubai rallies for health and fun at the Burjeel Run Challenge with impressive participation

Published: Mon 11 Dec 2023, 4:27 PM

Following closely on the heels of the Dubai Fitness Challenge, Dubai’s fitness and sports enthusiasts were treated to a distinctive fun run experience on December 10. The Burjeel Run Challenge, a one-of-a-kind event, witnessed participants pushing their limits to cover the maximum number of one-kilometer laps within a one-hour time frame. The event was hosted by Burjeel Hospital for Advanced Surgery, Dubai, in collaboration with Super Sports and Skechers, and under the auspices of the Dubai Sports Council. The event, held in the vicinity of the hospital on Sheikh Zayed Road, saw a remarkable turnout, embodying the spirit of health, fitness, and community engagement.

This year's theme, ‘Run Your Own Race – Be Fit and Stay Healthy,’ emphasised personal growth and health over competition, resonating with the ethos of Burjeel Hospital, which serves as an exclusive advanced surgery and orthopedic center in the UAE.

Merghani Osman and Aisha Nasser emerged as the overall winners in the male and female categories, demonstrating remarkable stamina and determination. Both covered a distance of 20 km during the one-hour run.

Bruno Dsouza, COO, Dubai and Northern Emirates, Burjeel Holdings, highlighted the event’s significance, "The Burjeel Run Challenge is more than just a race; it is a celebration of individual health and endurance. It exemplifies our commitment to encouraging a healthy lifestyle in the community. We are thrilled to have hosted this event right here at Burjeel Hospital for Advanced Surgery, Dubai, showcasing our facilities and the importance of orthopedic health."

The challenge attracted diverse participants, including families, running clubs, and individual enthusiasts. Nasser said: “Participating in the Burjeel Run was an exciting experience. Burjeel Run offered an inspiring platform to keep our spirits elevated and continue spreading the vital message of health and wellness. It’s not just about winning but about pushing your limits and staying healthy. The atmosphere was electrifying and running by the hospital reminded us of the importance of maintaining good health."

The event also served as an opportunity for Burjeel Hospital to create awareness of orthopedics and its role in promoting health and wellness. Equipped with state-of-the-art medical technology, the hospital features dedicated departments for various medical specialties, ranging from sports injuries to orthopedic procedures. The run, starting and finishing at the hospital’s doorstep, allowed participants and spectators to interact with expert doctors and medical professionals, who cater to diverse medical needs, including scoliosis, joint replacements, and surgeries for the hip, foot, and ankle.

Dr Nayzak Thahir Raoof, regional CMO and consultant anesthesia (HOD); Prof. Dr Erik Hohmann, consultant orthopedic surgeon (specialised in sports medicine); Tuhin Sengupta, regional director operations, Amrtha Venugopal, operations manager; and Warren Van Der Merwe, managing director of Super Sports Group interacted with the participants.

The Burjeel Run Challenge concluded on a high note, with participants and organisers looking forward to making it an annual fixture on Dubai’s fitness calendar.