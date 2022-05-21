Dubai Guangshen Smart City unveils new project

by Rhonita Patnaik Published: Sat 21 May 2022, 9:00 AM

On May 2, Dubai Guangshen Smart City launched its grand investment promotion. Dubai Guangshen Smart City (Dragon 2), only 15 minutes away from the city centre, aims to establish an online and offline digital full-mode distribution platform for Middle East commodities with the market as the leader, industry as the backbone and logistics as the basis.

With an area of more than 70,000 square metres, Dubai Guangshen Smart City has a 100-strong elite property management team; supply chain finance jointly established with China Renaissance Bank, Dolphin.com, China Digital Innovation Association and UAE China Cross Border E-Commerce Association, providing double cross-border financial protection for buyers and sellers. A unique digital showroom of the premium centre; comprehensive shopping mall facilities; an omni-channel operation team; and mature domestic commercial brands stationed in the mall, bringing their own traffic. It covers five major areas — household products, mother and child services and trade, leisure and entertainment, and small commodities and hardware, etc.

Dubai Guangshen Smart City invites all those who are interested to build a trade circle for Chinese products in the Middle East.