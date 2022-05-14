DLH: In service of the community for 34 years

Published: Sat 14 May 2022, 9:00 AM

Six healthcare facilities and 34 years later, Dubai London Hospital (DLH) Group is still regarded as one of the earliest and most respected healthcare establishments in the UAE. The group recently opened the doors of its new hospital to patients at JBR. It has 53 beds, a neo-natal intensive care unit (NICU), an intensive care unit (ICU), an endoscopy room, three operating theatres, and a state-of-the-art radiology department that offers mammography, X-Ray, CT scan and MRI services.

Aside from the team’s impeccable credentials in advanced across-the-board healthcare, DLH is equipped with the latest technology including a first-of- its-kind deep learning reconstruction technology, MRI software, advanced intelligent clear-IQ (AiCE), and the most advanced X-Ray system today, the DRX Compass. Both the advanced MRI and X-Ray machines aim to provide outstanding clinical performance, shorter examination times, quicker diagnosis, and a more comfortable experience for patients.

Talking about the grand opening, Dr Misho Ravic, group founder and managing partner, DLH, said: “There are two major factors behind our decision to expand our portfolio. First is to continue serving the needs of our loyal patients. We have been operating humbly from our clinics and specialty hospital, always with the same level of personalised, premium, and patient-centric healthcare that we are known for. And that naturally garnered a loyal following that continues to grow and stay with us from one generation to the other. The second factor is our alignment with the UAE health authorities’ positioning of the country as a major force for medical tourism.”

Dubai London Clinic and Specialty Hospital has also acquired two accreditations under its belt from the Australian Council on Healthcare Standards International (ACHSI) and the Joint Commission International (JCI), guaranteeing its dedication towards adhering to international gold standards.