DJG unveils jewellery perks like no other with DSF campaign

Tawhid Abdullah, Chairman, Dubai Jewellery Group (DJG)

Published: Fri 16 Dec 2022, 11:43 AM Last updated: Fri 16 Dec 2022, 11:53 AM

Dubai Jewellery Group (DJG), the largest trade body for the jewellery industry, rolled out its iconic Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF) campaign to warm hearts and enable residents to live the glitter this winter season. Created in response to the resounding success achieved over the past editions, the 2022-2023 DSF campaign will run until January 29 and will give shoppers every reason to cheer and splurge.

Shoppers spending Dh500 or more at any of the participating jewellery outlets have the opportunity to be part of DJG’s raffle and win a quarter kilo of gold each. Four winners will be chosen every alternate day, and a total of 25 kg gold will be given to 100 winners during the campaign period.

Commenting on the campaign, Tawhid Abdullah, chairman at DJG, said: “Dubai Jewellery Group as an organisation has a vision to position Dubai as the jewellery destination of the world. Throughout the year, we have kept our customers at the centre of everything we do and have announced a plethora of activations and campaigns that have been specially curated for them. This year, we return with a thrilling DSF campaign that is sure to enchant customers and transform their lives for the better by giving them an unparalleled opportunity to win, while also giving our retail community the much-required push."

For her part, Laila Suhail, board member and chairperson – marketing at DJG and CEO, strategic alliance and partnerships sector (DCTCM) and entities, added: “The gold raffle has been the cornerstone of DJG's DSF promotion and has been a huge success since it was first introduced. We’re very excited to bring the 2022 edition to life with ‘Live the Glitter’, where we give our retailers the opportunity to put their best foot forward, customer access to the best deals and a chance to transform their lives with the big winnings. At DJG, our aim is to uplift the entire jewellery industry and with this campaign, we are well on our path to achieving it."

Details of the raffle are as follows:

Customers will be entitled to one raffle coupon on the purchase of gold jewellery worth Dh500 and two raffle coupons will be presented with the purchase of diamond and pearl jewellery worth Dh500. Each raffle ticket gives customers a chance to win:

In total 25 kg gold, with four winners (250 gm gold each) announced every second day until January 29.

Offer valid at over 235 participating outlets under the DJG label.

For information regarding the list of participating retail outlets, draw dates and venues, kindly visit the website for more details: dubaicityofgold.com/