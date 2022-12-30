Divocate Consulting unveils latest consulting services

By Adrian John Ignacio Published: Fri 30 Dec 2022, 12:09 PM

Divocate Consulting, a consulting firm based in California, Los Angeles, introduced its latest consulting services to a wide variety of business types looking to optimise their business strategies by capitalising on technology and professional insights.

Yasser Mansi, CEO at Divocate Consulting, said: "Our latest consulting services allows us to apply our knowledge and expertise to help entrepreneurs and start-up businesses, be equipped and ready for the challenges that come in the ever-changing business world."

Divocate Consulting services aim to empower clients with the insights to make sound business decisions to help them reach their goals and grow in their respective industries.

Divocate helps start-ups and entrepreneurs with excellent business strategies by capitalising on technology and professional insights from various industries, including technology, telecommunications, medicine, aviation, and entrepreneurship. They also help investors find promising businesses with unique ideas.

Mansi uses his expertise in corporate law and business consulting to enable companies to become competitive in the US. His background in the field has led its clients to be trendsetters in their respective industries. He has worked with 100+ clients, investors, venture capitalists, and private equity firms with over $800M in transactions.

“Execution without strategy is a nightmare," says Mansi. "Our consulting services enable businesses to be equipped for mobility, evolving industry standards — and to embrace change as it comes.”

Divocate’s team is always on the lookout for promising businesses to invest in with their partners and investors.

— Adrian John Ignacio is the head journalist at Review Rumble