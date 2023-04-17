Discover the ultimate guide for gifting this Eid with HONOR Smart Devices

From smartphone, tablets, wearables and more, HONOR has something for everyone

Published: Mon 17 Apr 2023, 3:36 PM

As Ramadan comes to an end, many people around the world are gearing up to celebrate Eid. It's a special time for exchanging gifts with loved ones, but sometimes traditional gifts may not be the most useful or beneficial for the recipient. That's why considering a smart device to upgrade their technology portfolio can be a great idea. Not only do these devices offer cutting-edge technologies and functionality, but they also make for a thoughtful and practical gift that can be used and appreciated every day.

This Eid, HONOR is offering amazing deals and discounts until April 30, making it a great opportunity for users to gift themselves or their loved ones with the latest and best smart technology.

"As we approach Eid, we are reminded of the importance of family and giving back to those we love. At HONOR, we strive to provide our customers with the best possible technology to help them stay connected and enhance their daily lives," said Daniel Wang, MEA president at HONOR Middle East Africa. “Our Eid offers are a way for us to show our appreciation to our customers and offer them a chance to gift and upgrade their smart technology at an affordable price."

HONOR's Eid offers cover a wide range of their smart portfolio, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and laptops. This means that customers can choose from a variety of devices that best suit their needs and preferences.

HONOR 70 5G, the Best Vlog Phone

HONOR 70 5G offers a range of outstanding features, including an impressive camera system that makes it an excellent choice for vloggers. With its Solo Cut Vlog mode and multi-video features, users can easily create engaging content that stand out. Whether you're a professional vlogger or just starting out, the HONOR 70 5G is a great choice for vlogging.

HONOR 70 5G (8GB+256GB) comes with a special price of Dh1599 instead of Dh1799 with Dh200 off during Eid offers.

HONOR 70 5G is available in splendid colours including the iconic Crystal Silver, Midnight Black, Emerald Green, and Icelandic Frost.

HONOR X9a, the smartphone with the strongest screen

HONOR X9a comes with a class-leading 6.67-inch AMOLED Curved Display that offers an immersive viewing experience, whether in entertainment, work or study scenarios.The 0.65mm Deeply Reinforced Glass of its display is rigorously tested to demonstrate exceptional robustness

HONOR X9a’s durable and impressive screen features make it an excellent choice for users who value a high-quality viewing experience and a smartphone that can withstand daily wear and tear.

HONOR X9a (8GB+256GB) comes with a special price of Dh1199 instead of Dh 1299 with Dh100 off during Eid offers. Until April 22, customers will enjoy additional benefits with 1-year screen protection.

HONOR X9a comes in three eye-catching colours — Titanium Silver, Emerald Green and Midnight Black.

HONOR is also offering amazing discounts on a variety of smartphones from the X Series lineup, such as the HONOR X8a, HONOR X7a, HONOR X8 5G, HONOR X6, and many others. These phones are designed to cater to different types of users, ranging from those looking for an affordable smartphone with decent features to those seeking a premium device with top-of-the-line specifications.

HONOR X8a comes with a special price of Dh899 instead of Dh849 for a limited time only until April 22. During that time, customers will enjoy additional benefits with a 1-year extended warranty.

HONOR X7a comes at a price of Dh549 instead of Dh599. In addition, HONOR X8 4G, HONOR X8 5G, HONOR X7 and HONOR X6 will be available during Eid offers and starting from Dh449.

HONOR Pad X8

The HONOR Pad X8 features a stunning 10.1-inch FHD display that provides an immersive viewing experience with its 80 per cent screen-to-body ratio. With support for 16.7 million colors, users can enjoy true-to-life colour hues and stunning details, making it feel like they have their own personal movie theater.

HONOR Pad X8 will be available at a price of Dh649 with free gifts worth Dh248 including Flip Cover and HONOR CHOICE Earbuds X3 Lite.

HONOR Pad 8 will be included also in Eid offers at a price of Dh999 and free keyboard.

HONOR MagicBook X 14

HONOR MagicBook X 14 breaks boundaries of traditional laptop screens, with an immersive large 14-inch HONOR FullView Display that presents excellent visual effect and a screen to body ratio of 84 per cent. HONOR MagicBook X 14 comes for Dh1899 with Dh800 off during Eid offers.

HONOR Service Offers

In addition, customers will enjoy additional benefits upon purchase, including free maintenance service, OW free labour charges repairs, free delivery, and free gifts for walk-in customers.

HONOR Game Center Offers

As a part of the offers, HONOR launches an online campaign on it Game Center making it the perfect opportunity for users to play and get rewarded. Until April 20, users can sign in on a daily basis to collect moon charms, and use charms to redeem exclusive game benefits, like game vouchers, PUBG Mobile UC, Bigo live pins and more.

HONOR Themes

Users can also enjoy free customised Ramadan wallpaper, ranging from Ramadan lanterns, decorations, quotes, spiritual vibes, on HONOR Themes.

With HONOR's Eid offers, users can take advantage of special discounts and promotions, making it more affordable than ever to upgrade their tech portfolio or surprise a loved one with a fantastic gift.

Eid offers will be available through HONOR Online store, Axiom, Emax, Jumbo, KM Trading, Lulu, Nesto, Sharaf DG, Amazon, Noon, Etisalat

For more information, please visit www.hihonor.com/.