Digital investing: Wealthface a one-stop-shop online investment platform

When it comes to investing, we are used to the traditional ways and change does not come in one day. Today, through technology we can find solutions to solve problems and offer the end-users what they have been waiting for more than a decade. When it comes to investment, things are complicated to understand and to operate, especially when it comes to trust.

Fintech companies have heard so many complaints from people regarding transparency, fees, support, and adding value, and to be able to execute the suggested solutions, there should be a uniquely secure, safe but also user-friendly online investment platform in order to rebuild the trust between business and the end-users. Wealthface heard the needs and that's why they refer to themselves as the platform of people.

They are not a broker, nor a bank but are highly regulated like a bank and a broker with a mission to satisfy everyone's needs and what they are looking for. When it comes to technology Wealthface masters it. The revolutionary team created a solution to avoid any form of paperwork, making everything digitised in a very secure way providing customers with something easy to understand, accessible, and definitely user friendly.

Wealthface is the new face of investment, as through technology, it is helping clients open an account in few minutes instead of wasting time going to the branch or meeting the advisor to complete the standard forms that might take days to complete, and getting final approval from the compliance team before starting your investing journey.

Wealthface also offers a trading platform that lets users trade high-value stock with a small amount of money at a low cost, they can even build their own portfolio basket and include the stocks and the weight that they choose and rebalance it anytime with direct access to the US stock exchanges.

The brand has recently launched institutional portfolio management tools backed by a Nobel prize award winning research to support retail users. This is not only innovative but also revolutionary where users can build portfolio strategies on multiple Global stock exchanges like US, KSA, UAE, UK, India and many more international stock exchanges.

As for the fees, clients were stuck paying a lot, but with the new solutions, Wealthface not only charges less but has no restrictions to subscribe to any monthly or annual plan.

