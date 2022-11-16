Darwinbox and Khaleej Times hosts a CIO roundtable

Published: Wed 16 Nov 2022, 10:00 AM Last updated: Wed 16 Nov 2022, 10:05 AM

Khaleej Times, in association with Darwinbox, a global HR tech unicorn, successfully hosted a CIO Roundtable engagement on October 26. The in-person discussion featured IT leaders from some of the largest enterprise organisations in the region and shared their insights around the event theme Future of Work – Unlocking Agility and modern employee experiences through digital innovation. The session explored the current state of employee experience from various perspectives and quarters. Setting the tone of the event, the discussion was led by Chaitanya Peddi, co-founder and product head at Darwinbox, bringing the focus towards the major set of challenges faced by organisations when it comes to workforce management — right from managing employee needs and expectations to providing a uniform and consistent employee experience (EX) across the enterprise.

The discussion pointed out how employee experience has evolved across organisations, focusing on the EX strategies, the expectations, the bottlenecks and the ROI expectations by deploying various EX tools and platforms. During the discussion, the focus group put forward a very realistic example of the challenges associated with managing blue collared workforce, their needs, tracking their performance and attendance, their tech adoption pace, etc. which has been a major challenge among most of the regional enterprises.

The digital boardroom witnessed participation from top IT leaders from organizations such as Sobha Realty, Al Shaya Group, Fine Hygienic Holding, Gargash Group of Companies, World Security - Part of DP World, Prime Healthcare, Easah Saleh Al Gurg, EFS, Mashreq Bank, etc as they discussed the best practices to drive employee experience and the critical role played by People, Process and Tools when it comes to driving EX across the enterprise.

Darwinbox led a powerful 90-minute discussion in the form of various roundtable sessions around the topic of employee experience.

Darwinbox has been redefining the future of work with its HR tech automation platform that is both powerful and accessible to everyone. Sharing his insights, around how Darwinbox is defining the future of work, Chaitanya said "Employee experience is one of the top priorities for any business, and we are very excited to help organizations deliver top-notch employee experience to their workforce. Our platform enables enterprises to embed the experience in their flow of work and also helps them increase productivity."

Unless employee experience is taken into consideration, organisations may well be looking into a bleak future.

To be a part of KT Connect Programmes, contact events@khaleejtimes.com.