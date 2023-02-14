Clikon launches Retro series microwave oven

Clikon, the fastest-growing electronics and home appliances brand in the GCC has introduced a unique, stylish and multi-functional Retro series microwave oven.
The Clikon research and development team engineered this unique product which provides a range of options to assist with your cooking needs.
First Retro design meets the latest technologies
The retro appearance of the latest series of microwave ovens from Clikon will add a touch of vintage charm to your kitchen, while also providing an improved functional experience. It is also noteworthy to mention that there are no other ovens in this model.
Multiple functionalities - Grill, defrost, reheat and more
The latest retro-style countertop microwave from Clikon (model: CK4325) simplifies and speeds up the process of cooking or reheating food and drinks. With preset programs and adjustable power levels, defrosting options, and weight adjustment capabilities, it is convenient and user-friendly.
Upgrade your kitchen
Grab your new retro microwave oven and upgrade your kitchen with its unique aesthetics & functionality.
The oven is available in all leading hypermarkets in the GCC. The product is also available on www.clikon.ae and major e-commerce platforms.
Make sure to follow @clikon.uae on social media to be updated with their latest appliances as more exciting and unique products are in the pipeline of Clikon this year.
ECAG conducted an onsite awareness session on the UAE corporate tax at Pullman Hotel last week that was attended by over 100 business owners and finance professionals, led by Khalid Al Ali, director at ECAG.
The event was graced by Sheikh Maktoum bin Butti Al Maktoum, head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation office in Dubai.
UAE residents over 18 years can open the account by downloading the RAKBANK App and uploading the required documents.
The new launch offers 24-hour access to personal health information, enabling users and their families to choose care when and where they want through at-home health services, or virtually.
We are proud to offer our customers the best deals and experiences to make this Valentine’s Day truly unforgettable.”
Customers can now benefit from services offered through both physical locations and by mobile service units for on-site service