Clikon launches Retro series microwave oven

Published: Tue 14 Feb 2023, 2:19 PM Last updated: Tue 14 Feb 2023, 2:39 PM

Clikon, the fastest-growing electronics and home appliances brand in the GCC has introduced a unique, stylish and multi-functional Retro series microwave oven.

The Clikon research and development team engineered this unique product which provides a range of options to assist with your cooking needs.

First Retro design meets the latest technologies

The retro appearance of the latest series of microwave ovens from Clikon will add a touch of vintage charm to your kitchen, while also providing an improved functional experience. It is also noteworthy to mention that there are no other ovens in this model.

Multiple functionalities - Grill, defrost, reheat and more

The latest retro-style countertop microwave from Clikon (model: CK4325) simplifies and speeds up the process of cooking or reheating food and drinks. With preset programs and adjustable power levels, defrosting options, and weight adjustment capabilities, it is convenient and user-friendly.

Upgrade your kitchen

Grab your new retro microwave oven and upgrade your kitchen with its unique aesthetics & functionality.

The oven is available in all leading hypermarkets in the GCC. The product is also available on www.clikon.ae and major e-commerce platforms.

Make sure to follow @clikon.uae on social media to be updated with their latest appliances as more exciting and unique products are in the pipeline of Clikon this year.