Cleantech heading to the UAE

Singapore's Clean Earth Technologies signs a strategic and timely MOU with Dubai-based MCT Group to manufacture locally and supply globally

Published: Wed 21 Dec 2022, 12:48 PM

In a major move to reduce pollution and support environment friendly initiatives, regional conglomerate MCT Group has executed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Singapore’s Clean Earth Technologies Group (CET).

The MoU will see both parties enter a working relationship in the interests of locally manufacturing and supplying CET’s safer, more environmentally responsible technologies and reagents seeking to make gold processing cyanide and acid-free. This will be done at MCT Group’s world-class facilities in DIP. The aim is to produce over 700 tons of CET’s proprietary reagents per year, commercialised by CET’s subsidiary 'Clean Mining', to customers.

Commenting on this partnership, Dr Misho Ravic, group CEO at MCT, said: "It is a matter of great satisfaction that our scale of operations and regional expertise make us an ideal organisation to introduce clean mining and make positive use of CET’s multiple capabilities. This MoU is timely as such industry processes and remediation that do not contaminate the earth or the air, are the way forward, especially for gold mines globally.”

He added that MCT Group now enters the meaningful realm of environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) having a proven track record in the region providing engineering products and key technical support services and a customer profile that includes oil and gas, transportation, infrastructure, and marine.

Reiterating his sentiments, Bharat Ratteshwar, executive director, MCT Group, added: “Nontoxic, environmentally friendly industry processes fit well into the UAE Energy Strategy 2050, so we are excited about this latest development in our portfolio, which is both timely and significant. The MoU will open a new chapter in regional clean ecological practices and ensure the Earth is protected even as business and commercial considerations are maintained, with specific relevance to gold mining.”

For more information, visit www.mctuae.com/