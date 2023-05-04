Chery debuts at Shanghai Auto Show

Published: Thu 4 May 2023, 11:51 AM

The 20th Shanghai International Automobile Industry Exhibition opened on April 18 at the Shanghai National Convention and Exhibition Center. At the world's largest and most influential international A-class auto show, Chery Motors released its third-generation PHEV technology, showcasing its latest development path in the face of opportunities in the era of electrification and intelligence to global users, and creating a grand vision for Chery's brand to lead the future travel of new energy vehicles.

Adhering to the development concept of 'technology-based enterprise', Chery is the first Chinese automotive enterprise to master core technologies, especially in the field of new energy technology, which started as early as 1999. It has achieved breakthrough results in areas such as electromobility, lightweight, and intelligence. Faced with the profound changes currently taking place in the automotive industry, Chery is adapting to the changes and participating in the global automotive industry with Chery Acceleration. At this year's Auto Show, Chery's third-generation hybrid platform is the beginning of 'Technology Chery' entering another track.

Chery's third-generation hybrid platform adopts the fifth-generation ACTECO high-efficiency hybrid dedicated engine, integrating advanced technologies such as a deep Miller cycle, i-HEC fourth-generation combustion system, high-efficiency turbocharger, intelligent thermal management system, etc. Its peak power can reach an effective thermal efficiency exceeding 44.5 per cent, making it the most efficient hybrid engine on the Chinese market.

In addition, Chery's third-generation hybrid platform is equipped with a 3-speed DHT, with nine modes and 11 combination gears. It has not only high power and excellent fuel economy, but also is environmentally friendly, efficient, and ultra-smooth, fully meeting users' travel needs.

Chery's third-generation PHEV hybrid technology attracted the global automotive industry's attention at the Shanghai Auto Show. More than 1,000 overseas guests from over 80 countries gathered at Chery's booth to jointly create and share the latest technological achievements in new energy. In addition, they promoted Chery's beautiful vision of entering an exciting globalisation phase.

The Middle East countries, led by the UAE, are accelerating their strategy of environmentally friendly and sustainable development. This is so they can gradually eliminate their fossil energy dependence. The launch of the first PHEV model in the UAE means that Chery will continue to implement the 'Greater Middle East Strategy' and will introduce more PHEV and BEV models in the future to bring the green mobility experience to local customers to fully facilitate the transformation of energy and economy in the Middle East countries.