Central Trading Company launches second health and wellness programme

Central Trading Company (CTC), the oldest company of the Al Rostamani Group alongside Castrol Lubricants, announced the launch of its second annual health and wellness programme for automotive technicians across the Emirates.

This public initiative, which commenced on January 15, aims to conclude on February 15, with an ambitious goal of reaching over 10,000 automotive technicians in various workshops throughout the Emirates. This year's programme, powered by Castrol Lubricants, a part of the BP group, involves deploying four medical vans across all the emirates, staffed with Aster Clinic medical professionals and testing equipment, to provide essential health services.

Participants will get a variety of medical tests free, including blood sugar and blood pressure. They receive a privilege card after their test results, entitling them to a 30 per cent discount on all non-insurance covered procedures at Aster Clinics and a 25 per cent discount at Aster Hospitals. These discounts are valid until March 2025 upon presentation of the card provided by the CTC and Castrol.

Commenting on the programme, Mohammed Aqel, General Manager of CTC, said: “At the heart of the automotive aftermarket industry are the dedicated technicians who ensure our customers' vehicles run smoothly. This program is our way of acknowledging their hard work and commitment.”

“This is our second year championing their health and happiness in partnership with Castrol. Our aim is to give back to the community by taking care of the overall well-being of our workforce,'" he continued.

On his part, Mazen Shamseddine, Sales Head of Middle East at Castrol Lubricants, said this partnership with CTC and Aster reflects our core values at Castrol, where "we believe in excellence in our products" as well as in fostering the health and welfare of those who work with them.

"We are delighted to see the positive impact this programme has had over the years and remain committed to this cause.”

People participating in the programme have expressed deep appreciation for the initiative.

Sri Kumar, an automotive technician, shared his thoughts and said this program is something me and my friends look forward to each year.

“It is tough to find time to get these necessary health checks when you are working all day. Having the medical team come right to our workplace is a huge help and makes things so much easier for us,” he said.

In addition to health tests, the program includes various interactive activities, such as football challenges and strength competitions, adding an element of fun and making it a much-anticipated event amongst the automotive technicians.

Central Trading Company plans to continue hosting similar community initiatives in the future with the aim to build a sense of community and support within the automotive sector.