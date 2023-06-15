Celebrating UAE nurses: Angel Awards Season 3 commences to honour extraordinary healthcare heroes

Aligned in its uncompromising pursuit of excellence in design and craftsmanship, Binghatti and Jacob & Co. proudly present the Burj Binghatti Jacob & Co. Residences – the crown jewel of Dubai, designed for avant-garde living
Equity Plus Advertising is thrilled to announce the start of Season 3 of the Nikai Angel Awards, dedicated to honouring extraordinary nurses. The nomination process is now open, providing an opportunity to acknowledge and pay tribute to the unwavering dedication exhibited by these remarkable healthcare heroes.
Building on the tremendous success of Season 1 and Season 2 in 2019 and 2021 respectively, the highly anticipated Nikai Angel Awards returns this year, shining a well-deserved spotlight on the nursing community. In the face of unprecedented challenges during the Covid-19 pandemic, nurses have displayed exceptional courage and selflessness. This prestigious award serves as a social initiative, aiming to express deep respect and gratitude for their invaluable contributions.
The Grand Finale of the third edition will be held in Dubai in September 2023, featuring the participation of 15 shortlisted contestants. The selection process for these participants will be conducted through radio partners — Hit FM (Malayalam), Tag FM (Philippines), and City FM (Hindi). Among them, three individuals will be announced as winners of the Angel Awards Season 3. They will receive a cash prize and the award trophy.
In addition to the prestigious award, the winners will be honoured with an array of incredible prizes, including diamond jewellery, home appliances, flight tickets, and more. Furthermore, those who nominate deserving candidates will also have the chance to win exciting prizes.
The Nikai Angel Awards Season 3, presented by Federal Bank, is proudly supported by esteemed sponsors such as Coral Perfumes, Bhima Jewellers, Chicking, Reema Spices, Al Madallah Health Care Management, Hotpack, and Apar Travels. Media partners, including Khaleej Times, Malayala Manorama, Manorama Online, The Filipino Times, Dailyhunt, Twenty Four News, and Flowers channel.
Join us in honouring these incredible healthcare professionals who have dedicated their lives to serving others. Don't miss out on the opportunity to be a part of the Angel Awards Season 3.
For more information and to submit your nomination, please visit www.angelawardsuae.com.
