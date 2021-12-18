Celebrate with Choithrams

Choithrams celebrates 50 years of the UAE with Dubai Cares. Choithrams helped Dubai Cares build schools in Nepal and Senegal

Guided by the ‘people-building first’ outlook, and with focus on long-term projects, the next 50 years promise to be even more inspirational.

On the occasion of the UAE’s 50th Anniversary, popular community supermarket brand, Choithrams, and Dubai Cares, part of Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, announced its ‘Thanks for Moving My World’ — an awareness campaign that demonstrated the transformational work by Dubai Cares to bring education to the most vulnerable sections of the society.

Along with Choithrams’ partners Friesland Campina and Perfetti Van Melle, a donation of Dh100,000 has been pledged to support the UAE-based global philanthropic organisation’s educational programmes in the developing countries.

Over the course of three months, the campaign will be presented to more than three million Dubai residents and tourists across social media channels, Choithrams outlets in Dubai and through the branding of delivery vehicles.

Abdulla Ahmed Alshehhi, COO at Dubai Cares, said: “Education is a powerful tool to transform lives. We are thankful to Choithrams for their long-standing collaboration that has helped us deliver our mission, empower more and more lives through access to quality education and make a difference through a collective vision and effort.

And, now as we celebrate the UAE’s 50th National Day, we encourage everyone to come forward and give the gift of education to others who most need it”.

L T Pagarani, chairman, Choithrams, said: “I congratulate the leaders and the residents of the UAE on the country’s remarkable journey of 50 years. Guided by the ‘people-building first’ outlook, and with focus on long-term projects, the next 50 years promise to be even more inspirational.

We cherish our partnership with Dubai Cares since its inception in 2007, and along with our partners, we look forward to supporting the education of millions of children in the years to come.”