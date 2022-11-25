Celebrate UAE National Day with a suite staycation at Waldorf Astoria Ras Al Khaimah

Published: Fri 25 Nov 2022, 3:58 PM

Are you looking for an unforgettable luxury beach staycation this long weekend? Look no further than Waldorf Astoria Ras Al Khaimah, an ideal destination to celebrate the UAE National Day with an unforgettable experience. This iconic beach resort brings you a suite staycation where guests can enjoy a stay in a spacious king junior suite with sea views for the price of a deluxe room.

Start your holiday from the moment you arrive to the sounds of Arabic music, savour traditional Arabic snacks and refreshments while admiring original art pieces created by the local artists. Continue with fun activities on the beach, including falcon show and camel rides. The resort will keep your little ones entertained with a range of exciting and educational activities throughout the day. During your stay, chose from eight vibrant restaurants, bars and a beach club, including Lexington Grill and Bar, Umi restaurant or Qasr Al Bahar restaurant. And if you're looking for a little more adventure, there's plenty of that to be found as well. From watersports and beach clubs to award-winning spas and kids clubs, there's something for everyone at Waldorf Astoria Ras Al Khaimah.

With its pristine white beaches, luxury accommodations and world-class amenities, Waldorf Astoria Ras Al Khaimah is the perfect place to unwind and relax this long weekend. So if you're looking for a luxury experience without leaving home, book a suite staycation at the Waldorf Astoria Ras Al Khaimah. You won't be disappointed.

Suite staycation package

Waldorf Astoria Ras Al Khaimah is offering a king junior suite with a sea view for the price of a king deluxe room.

King junior suite

The beautifully-appointed king junior suite is exquisite in design and generous in size, spanning 84 sq m of opulent space. The suite boasts a lounge area with stunning views of the azure blue waters of the Arabian Sea, a luxurious bedroom with an ample-sized dressing room, and an ensuite black marble bathroom.

Offer: Book a king junior suite for the price of a king deluxe room

Validity: From November 20 to December 2022

Book direct with the link: https://bit.ly/Suitestaycation

For more information or to make a reservation, please call on +971 7 203 5533, or email: Reservations.warak@waldorfastoria.com