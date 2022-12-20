CBBC unveils biggest Christmas sale in Dubai

Published: Tue 20 Dec 2022, 4:17 PM

The year 2022 is coming to an end and Christmas is just around the corner. What better way to celebrate Christmas than shopping at The Concepts Big Brands Carnival (CBBC) Christmas Sale, which brings together a great winter collection of Christmas clothing and lifestyle products. The CBBC Christmas Sale will be giving the crazy deal hunters and shopping fanatics a run for their money.

With more than 300 brands participating in the CBBC Christmas Sale, which includes the likes of Arabian Oud, Reebok, Shein, Just Cavalli, Mont Blanc, Marks and Spencer, Geox, Chopard, Tom Ford, Lacoste, Guess, Boss, Fila and many more.

“It is that time of the year when celebrations and excitement are just around the corner. I am proud to bring CBBC on the special occasion of Christmas with the best deals and special offers. I want our customers to enjoy Christmas shopping at CBBC and for the first time, we will also welcome the secret CBBC Santa,” said Vijay Samyani, founder and chairman at Concept Brands Group.

The CBBC Christmas Sale kicked off on December 19 in Dubai World Trade Centre, Sheikh Maktoum Hall, bringing together more than 300 fashion, lifestyle, and beauty brands, featuring discounts of up to 85 per cent on apparel, shoes, bags, cosmetics, watches, sunglasses, and more.

CBBC Christmas Sale allows its customers to add their favourite Christmas apparel to their wardrobe with iconic collections and trends of current and past seasons. With 2023 just around the corner, it is the perfect opportunity for all to enter the new year in style.

Visit CBBC Christmas and New Year Sale at Dubai World Trade Centre, Sheikh Maktoum Hall until December 25 from 10 am to 10 pm.

For more info: call/Whatsapp: +971 52 791 0100