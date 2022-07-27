CBBC returns with summer warehouse sale upto 80 per cent

Published: Wed 27 Jul 2022, 10:37 AM

Concepts Big Brands Carnival (CBBC) has started its biggest warehouse sale in Dubai, 'CBBC Summer Warehouse Sale'. The mega sale gives customers a variety of summer deals and discounts on their favourite brands with discounts up to 80 per cent. The CBBC sale will run until August 7 at Dubai World Trade Centre, Hall 7.

To make the summer shopping experience even better, CBBC Summer Warehouse Sale is bringing hosts of brands such as Marks and Spencer, GAP, Ferrari, Guess, Tommy Hilfiger, Gucci, Tom Ford, Ray-Ban, Diesel, Lacoste, Police, Fila, and many more under one roof where customers can enjoy the latest range of summer wear. In addition to this, customers can also enjoy discounts on their favourite products such as sunglasses, footwear, apparel, jewellery, accessories, fragrances and much more.

Vijay Samyani, founder and chairman at CBBC, said: "I aim to give the best summer shopping experience to customers. And this is why CBBC Summer Warehouse Sale has started. I believe this is the best time for all to get into their summer attire at great prices. This time there are new brands that are added to the portfolio of CBBC as we are giving more and more options to customers to choose from."

The bazaar will open from 10 am to 10 pm. Entry to the CBBC summer bazaar is free. For more details and information, call or WhatsApp on 052-7910100.