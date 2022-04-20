CBBC brings biggest Ramadan sale

Published: Wed 20 Apr 2022, 11:41 AM Last updated: Wed 20 Apr 2022, 11:42 AM

Ramadan has finally taken its old shape back as we are out of the pandemic. People have started to shop and dine out, and CBBC is coming with the biggest and the most exciting Ramadan sale yet.

CBBC Ramadan sale will make sure that all the shopaholics and deal hunters out there who were in the pandemic shadow will come out and drive their shopping senses back to where

they were supposed to be. CBBC Ramadan sale will introduce new mouthwatering deals and discounts on more than 300 brands this Ramadan which will be mind-boggling for the shopping fanatics.

This will not only be a shopping hub but also a playing paradise for kids who can enjoy their time at the CBBC Ramadan Sale while their parents get themselves indulge in a world of brands and discounts.

CBBC keeps adding more and more brands every sale. Loads of top international brands will be added to the portfolio of CBC Ramadan sale with names like Chris Bella, Beverly Hills Polo Club, Toshiba, Homestyle, Babyshop, Splash, Ferrari, Yallamums, Fila, Lacoste, French Connection, Massimo Dutti, Paul Smith and many more.

Along with big brands, there will be a showcasing of new products in categories such as watches, cosmetics, sunglasses, apparel, footwear and many more. Ramadan shopping will never be the same after visiting CBBC Ramadan sale.

Speaking about the sale, Vijay Samyani, founder and chairman of Concept Brands Group, said: "It feels good to be back. I was planning to save the best for the Ramadan sale making it bigger and better. I can't wait for all my beloved customers to return to shopping and enjoy the incredible deals we have for them in this year's Ramadan sale".

The wait is over. CBBC Ramadan Sale will open its doors from the April 21 until the May 1 in Dubai World Trade Centre, Hall 7, timings from 3PM to 1AM. CBBC Ramadan Sale will have free entry for all in Dubai World Trade Centre.