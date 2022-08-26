CBBC brings biggest brand and back-to-school sale together

Published: Fri 26 Aug 2022, 11:12 AM

Summer is finally coming to its end and schools are getting ready to welcome the next academic year. The Concepts Big Brands Carnival (CBBC) has brought the best of both worlds to Dubai World Trade Centre, Hall 7 with its latest 'Summer Shopping Outlet, Back-To-School Special' sale.

CBBC Summer Shopping Outlet gives its customers plenty of options to shop from along with the best back-to-school shopping experience for their kids. To make the shopping experience even better, CBBC Summer Shopping Outlet is bringing hosts of brands such as Marks and Spencer, GAP, Chopard, Guess, Tommy Hilfiger, Gucci, Tom Ford, Ray-Ban, Diesel, Lacoste, Police, Fila, Jimmy Choo and many more under one roof. In addition, kids can enjoy exclusive back-to-school items from brands like Nike, Puma, Adidas, Oxxily, and Lifestyle.

In addition to the brands, customers can also enjoy discounts on their favourite products like sunglasses, footwear, summer apparel, jewellery, accessories, fragrances, perfumes, stationery, school shoes and much more.

Vijay Samyani, founder and chairman at CBBC, said: “I aim to give the best shopping experience at CBBC Summer Shopping Outlet. This is why CBBC Summer Shopping Outlet has started and I am very excited to bring new deals and discounts, especially on the new back-to-school section. I am sure that all the kids out there are getting ready for school and CBBC will be the place where they can get all they require

Head to CBBC Summer Shopping Outlet now in Dubai World Trade Centre, Hall 7 until September 4. The bazaar will open from 10 am to 10 pm. Entry to the CBBC summer bazaar is free. For more details and information, call or WhatsApp on 052-7910100.