Canadian University Dubai earns accreditation from the Saudi Arabia Ministry of Education

Published: Mon 19 Sep 2022, 5:45 PM Last updated: Mon 19 Sep 2022, 5:47 PM

Canadian University Dubai (CUD) has secured formal accreditation for its degree programs from the Ministry of Education in the Saudi Arabia, building on its existing portfolio of international academic credentials.

The accreditation affirms that CUD programmes align with the Ministry’s standards and requirements for academic equivalency. As an accredited institution, students graduating from any bachelor’s or master’s degree programme at CUD will have their degrees recognised in the country. This recognition will be hugely beneficial for fresh graduates entering the Saudi Arabia job market and working professionals looking to advance their careers in their home nation.

Speaking about the achievement, Buti Saeed Al Ghandi, Chancellor, CUD, said: “It is a privilege for the university to achieve this recognition at a time when the Saudi Arabia is accelerating strategic initiatives to diversify its economy as it builds towards Vision 2030. We thank the Ministry for its support in this process and look forward to adding value to its vision by contributing to the education and professional development of Saudi nationals.”

Prof Karim Chelli, president and vice-chancellor, CUD, remarked, “This is an important milestone in the university’s agenda to broaden our international collaborations and to help promote growth in the regional knowledge economy. With a focus on innovation, entrepreneurship, and technology-driven programmes and practices, CUD is dedicated to making a significant contribution towards building the skills and professional capacity to match the region’s increasingly diverse and dynamic jobs market.”

Marwa Al Rammal, alumna, CUD, who graduated from the university with a BBA in accounting and finance and an MBA in finance commented: “As a Saudi national, I am very proud to hear about the university’s accreditation from the Ministry of Education. It is a great achievement and a wonderful opportunity for Saudi students and graduates from CUD to pursue their careers at home in Saudi Arabia.”

The accreditation from the Saudi Arabia Ministry of Education applies to each of the 40+ degree concentrations offered at CUD and builds on the university’s extensive portfolio of regional and global collaborations. In addition to its suit of formal transfer agreements with universities in Canada, CUD has academic partnerships with institutions across five continents, allowing the student to gain an international academic experience while earning a UAE, and now also KSA, Ministry accredited degree.