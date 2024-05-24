'Business Lady of the Year' Summit celebrates extraordinary women leaders

The new addition is part of Union Coop's ongoing expansion and outreach plans, aimed at providing the community with a complete shopping experience
The prestigious 'Business Lady of the Year' summit convened at the luxurious Palazzo Versace Hotel on May 18, under the esteemed patronage of Sheikh Tahnoon bin Saeed bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan. This landmark event, designed to honour and celebrate the remarkable achievements of women leaders from around the globe, was graced by the presence of Zulfiqar Ghadiyali, executive director of the Sheikh's office, alongside Mubarakka Ghadiyali, co-founder of the Commission of Peace.
The event, organised by Veronica Huseynli Ahmed, Mrs. Universe Middle East and co-founder of MRS Organizing, along with Wasim Mandil, a nominee for the Guinness World Records, brought together a diverse group of influential women who have made significant contributions in various fields.
The new addition is part of Union Coop's ongoing expansion and outreach plans, aimed at providing the community with a complete shopping experience
Blue Ocean Corporation is highly committed to supporting this vision by empowering organisations to navigate the complex landscape of sustainability
The latest retail shopping destination also offers enriching shopping experience to the citizens and residents of Shawamekh and its surrounding areas
Located in Meydan in the heart of Dubai, the new residential community’s designs and interiors are done by Tonino Lamborghini design house in Italy
As Castrol turns 125, it looks to the future with new strategy
The prestigious honour marks the second consecutive time that this Dubai-based international agency has received such a distinguished accolade
Thumbay Group's initiative signals a major leap forward in adopting cutting-edge technology to shape the future of healthcare