Burj Khalifa turns into a karaoke display to launch the ‘Yas Yas Baby’ campaign

Published: Tue 26 Jul 2022, 2:42 PM Last updated: Tue 26 Jul 2022, 2:44 PM

Following the successful launch of its latest 90’s-inspired musical hit ‘Yas Yas Baby’, Yas Island, the region’s entertainment capital, transformed Burj Khalifa to present the ‘World’s Biggest Karaoke Display’ and ‘World’s Tallest Graffiti Mural’. Now that the party is in full swing, Yas Island projected the lively new campaign onto the tallest tower in the world, inviting a crowd of onlookers to sing and groove to this year’s summer tune.

In true Yas Yas Baby style, the display kicked off with a countdown, including sneak peeks of different Yas Island attractions before the audience heard the iconic beat of the song, and the words lit up the screen for everyone to sing along to.

The campaign is yet another success from Yas Island, having garnered 20 million views within 48 hours of launching. The enjoyable video highlights to holidaymakers everything that this exciting destination has to offer, from luxury hotels to beaches, theme parks and more, all with the charismatic stars of the music video bringing nostalgia with their classic 90’s dance moves.

