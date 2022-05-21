Buimerc India Foundation marks 15 years of holistic services

Siddharth Balachandran, trustee, Buimerc India Foundation

by Rhonita Patnaik Published: Sat 21 May 2022, 9:00 AM

Buimerc India Foundation marked its 15th year anniversary recently by providing year long support to community-led action and monitoring for child protection project by Childline 1098 in Kerala, India. This special project seeks to improve the crisis response service, exclusively for children in distress, which had seen an alarming increase in distress calls during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Siddharth Balachandran, trustee, Buimerc India Foundation, said: “The more successful we are in our business, the greater the responsibility to be a force for good in this world. Buimerc India Foundation intends to continue identifying deserving causes and making a difference in the lives of the deserving beneficiaries.”

The childline project aims to activate and vitalise child protection committees in 109 Wards from the selected six panchayats (Balrampuram, Anjuthengu, Kanchiyar, Moravur, Peruvayal, and Badiadka) across the five districts (Trivandrum, Kozhikode, Kasargod, Idukki and Malappuram), where children are found to be most at risk. Buimerc India Foundation, based in Kochi, Kerala, India, is the philanthropic arm of Balachandran, executive chairman and CEO of Buimerc Corporation, DIFC, Dubai.