Brian Underwood, CEO and co-founder of Prüvit, brings entrepreneur mentorship global

By Darby Jones Published: Fri 18 Mar 2022, 10:36 AM Last updated: Fri 18 Mar 2022, 10:38 AM

Before the invention of the internet, many people viewed entrepreneurs as individuals who were incapable of holding a normal office job. However, since the turn of the century and the first dot com boom, entrepreneurship is not only one of the most desirable professions but entrepreneurs themselves are viewed as innovators and extremely hard workers.

With the rise of social media, entrepreneurs have been able to utilise hyper specific demographic and psychographic data to tailor messaging to target audiences in a way that scales their businesses as well as their brands, even catapulting them into celebrity status in many cases. Additionally, in Covid-19 quarantines and work from home orders, the workforce has seen a dramatic shift in people re-evaluating their professional goals, using the increase in digital opportunities to facilitate more entrepreneurial projects.

While these trends in technology and entrepreneurship are positive overall, they are not without their negative effects. Most notably how many social media platforms are inundated with entrepreneurial ‘experts’. While many successful entrepreneurs are posting meaningful content, there are even more individuals glamourising a flashy entrepreneurial lifestyle without the authenticity, expertise or proven track record to back it up. Since this is, unfortunately, the case, it can be difficult for aspiring entrepreneurs to distinguish the wantrepreneurs from current credibility and find the guidance and mentorship they need.

Brian Underwood, CEO and co-founder of Prüvit, believes that any entrepreneur who claims to know the ‘best’ or ‘only’ or ‘secret’ way to ensure success, is probably more concerned with selling you something than actually bringing value. This is precisely why Underwood, an entrepreneur and investor with over 30 years of experience, creates content that focuses on the authentic journey of entrepreneurship through hard work, self-awareness, and resiliency.

Beyond the sincerity behind Underwood’s content, the Prüvit CEO’s resume speaks for itself. After coming off one of his biggest failures, Underwood started Prüvit, a lifestyle brand and leader in exogenous ketone technology that helps individuals become the best versions of themselves. Through community development, Underwood has grown the business from its inception to the behemoth it currently is as a 1.4 billion dollar company with over 100 million servings delivered worldwide. Underwood is one of the few entrepreneurs on social media who is creating, growing, and leading a company to great heights. Further, Underwood shares how his current success is built off of decades of failures and learning lessons; aspiring entrepreneurs can be sure that Underwood’s advice is as genuine as it is legitimate.

To maximise his reach and help as many people as possible, Underwood started a popular podcast, 'Be You with BU', in addition to the content he posts on Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook. Be You with BU debuted in the top 10 in the entrepreneurship category, as well as in the top 50 in the business category in 10 different countries on Apple podcasts. Be You with BU can be found on every major podcast distributor, Spotify and Apple Podcasts included.