Big Eyes to become the next crypto to explode in the coin market

The average meme token that exists today lacks real-world utilities. Big Eyes intends to develop a meme token with a light-hearted purpose and utilities that support individual and tangible projects.

Despite Big Eyes being at its presale stage, the project has kicked the ball rolling in its quest toward extending kind gestures to the less privileged. A recent achievement of this objective is the Big Eyes donations to ACT International. This generous donation is to take care of children suffering from violence, conflicts, and natural disaster trauma.

Big Eyes initiated this funding with its recent Twitter engagement. This NFT-focused platform vows to donate £10 for every retweet its post gets within 48 hours. The post also promises every individual that retweets the post $10k worth of BIG utility tokens.

Amazingly, the post got 86 retweets, translating to about $1000 raised for the charity. This is an excellent achievement for the Big Eyes meme coin, and they celebrated it with a tweet post announcing the promise's fulfilment.

Big Eyes specifically chooses charities that have a global impact on improving lives everywhere. The project will receive more publicity by taking this action, and more people will use its utility tokens.

ACT International will utilise the donation to train NGO staff and equip people locally with the right skills to treat young traumatised people. ACT International's objective is to transform those children's lives and give them and their families hopes for a fresh start.

Big Eyes Token (BIG) — The new meme coin

The native currency within the Big Eyes ecosystem is BIG, an ERC-20 token running on the Ethereum chain network. The Ethereum merge will be advantageous to Big Eyes. The Big Eyes platform will run with minimal energy and follow all applicable environmental regulations.

Comparing Big Eyes with its competitor

Polygon (MATIC) faster and more cost-effective token

Polygon was co-founded by Sandeep Nailwal and Anurag Arjun in October 2017, who are business consultants and experienced blockchain developers. The objective of the Polygon project is to remedy the major challenges facing Ethereum before its merger. Polygon offers faster and more cost-effective transactions at the time.

Scalable services offered by the Polygon are powered by its blend of plasma framework and proof-of-stake consensus mechanism. The plasma framework adoption is a suggestion from VitalikButerin, a co-founder of Ethereum.

Polygon’s native token is MATIC which is an ERC-20 compliant token. MATIC is used to settle transaction fees on polygon’s sidechain.

Monero (XMR) — The anonymous solver

Seven developers launched Monero in 2014 with the sole objective of enabling a private and anonymous transaction. According to Monero, Bitcoin transactions are not entirely anonymous since their origins can be seen.

Monero intends to solve these anonymous issues by designing an architecture that obscures senders and recipients. This objective is achieved by adopting advanced cryptography techniques.

Summarily, Monero strives to enable swift transactions that are cost-effective and as well free from censorship. Monero further strengthens anonymity by using ring signatures for transactions.

This mechanism means that previous successful transactions on the Monero network are picked at random to act as decoys. Monero also utilises stealth addresses to prevent linking transactions with one another. Monero's utility token is XMR, which is available on some major exchanges like Binance.

How to buy Big Eyes meme coins

PC users should visit https://metamask.io/ to install the official metamask extension on their respective browsers. In contrast, mobile phone users can download Trustwallet from Playstore and register. The purchase of the BIG utility tokens will be trouble-free.

Afterwards, you must register an account on the Metamask website and keep your recovery phrase in a secure location. Then buy sufficient payment tokens like BNB, ETH, or USDT to your wallet.

The next step is to visit the official presale website through and link your registered wallet. Then fill in the other requested information on the portal and input the amount you wish to buy.

Choose your payment token and click on the buy button. After completing all the procedures successfully, your BIG meme coins will be delivered to your registered wallet when the presale concludes.

Conclusion

Big Eyes is a game changer in the meme coin industry with plans to generate wealth for users and impact numerous lives. Buy the token now to earn more.

