Best places in the world for yacht rental
Take a look. Floating clouds, endless sky, encircled by the ocean, undulating to the rhythmic motion of the waves. Is it possible to be true? We think not. Anyone who has hired a boat has had bizarre experiences.
While there are several sailing places across the globe, not all can provide such an unforgettable experience.
Dubai tops our list
The Emirate is renowned not just for its abundant and spectacular planning and architecture but also for its enthralling boat adventures. It's exciting to explore Dubai by yacht. You may charter a beautiful yacht to explore the city at your leisure. Palm Island, Jumeirah Beach and Burj Al Arab are just a few of the beauties that can be seen from the deck.
Want to see an island only a few have seen? Leave from Dubai Marina and visit the World Islands. Anantara World Islands Dubai is one of the most special places you can visit with numerous restaurants to gorge on delicious food. Dive into fun water sports activities, like jumping on a jet ski or jetcar.
In Dubai, people are quite clear about what they enjoy doing the most. Yacht Rental in Dubai is universally rated as the most enjoyable pastime.
Second is Greece on our list
A great sailing location without a doubt. Greece has 6,000 islands, making it the ideal blend of rich cultural legacy and cosmopolitan islands. Pines and ports, sparkling seas, caves and caverns, settlements and volcanoes embellish the coastline.
The Greek islands have a wide range of activities to offer. It offers plenty of water activities, including scuba diving, fishing, sailing events, and more.
The Greek islands provide a memorable sailing destination with Moon beach and traditional white buildings with blue-painted window shutters.
Next is Norway
Norway is awe-inspiring in its natural beauty. It is a place of serene beauty, gorgeous landscapes, unadulterated nature, and uncommon fauna. You can go through the stunning mountains and waterfalls on a ship. Fishing, cycling, horse riding, canoeing and kayaking, hunting, and wildlife safari trips are just a few leisure and recreational activities available in Norway's fjords. Don't miss seeing the Northern Lights from your yacht's deck.
The weather is a crucial factor to consider before travelling. Being a northern nation, it is not advisable to travel during winters.
Corsica is number four on the list
The French island was formed as a result of violent volcanic eruptions. Some of the nicest beaches in the world may be found in Corsica. Yachting in Corsica boasts spectacular scenery and gorgeous beaches, surrounded by tall cliffs, well-preserved parks, woods, rivers, and waterfalls. You may spend the morning sailing and the afternoon sunbathing.
Corsica is a Mediterranean gem with stunning coasts, a romantic mood, and clear seas. You may also tour some of the ancient villages, which have tiny streets and historic homes.
Fifth is Riviera de la France
The French Riviera, which stretches from Cassis to the Italian border, has breathtaking scenery. There's nothing this place doesn't have to offer, from breathtaking mountains to lovely beaches, clean oceans, coasts, sands, and skylines. Style and luxury yachts are found in abundance on the French Riviera. Yachting on the Riviera is a lavish experience, complete with stylish and spectacular F&B options.
Last but not the least, Spain
Marbella and Ibiza have always been popular locations to rent a yacht because of the beautiful blue waters and astonishing views. A trip to one of these cities is never complete without renting a boat. If you have kids, don’t forget to add a doughnut ride or flyfish ride. Stand-up paddle boards are also very popular now and for the more experienced, it's possible to rent a flyboard.
It does not matter which of these locations you book a luxury private yacht, it's important to get the details right. If you want food on the yacht make sure to book a chef in advance for BBQ or fine dining. There are so many possibilities. If you are celebrating a birthday party, create party vibes with a DJ on the yacht. At last, always check the reputation of the charter company you want to book with before booking.
In Dubai, we recommend going for Dubriani as they have the widest collection of private yachts and are known for their excellent customer service.