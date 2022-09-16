Being Muskaan presents ‘Gulf Achievers’: Awards and Magazine

Published: Fri 16 Sep 2022, 2:55 PM Last updated: Fri 16 Sep 2022, 3:13 PM

The ‘Gulf Achievers’ Awards celebrate those individuals who are doing extraordinary things in respective fields. The name Gulf Achievers was chosen because it embodies what they stand for i.e. helping you achieve your dreams. The magazine will talk about the latest trends, successful people and best practices.

After working for over five years in the fashion industry as an actor and model, bagging various titles like ‘Mrs India Universe Popular’ in 2018, ‘Mrs India Universe Dubai’, ‘Pageant Guru’, ‘International Groomer’, ‘Winner of Unity Award’, ‘Best Pageant Organiser’, Meena Asrani realised that she wanted to promote confidence, leadership skills, responsibility, respectfulness and intelligence. And, that’s when Being Muskaan was born.

The launch of ‘Gulf Achievers’ magazine cover took place at Hotel Radisson Red in June in the presence of Laila Rahhal, founder and president at Business Gate; Asrani and Tanvi Deshpande, team member.

What awardees will get:

Felicitation at the ceremony with award from celebrity / chief guest

VVIP Invite to the award Ceremony

Brief introductory video to be played on LED screen

Media coverage in various other global print / digital media

Exclusive media bytes at the event

Social media branding pre and post award ceremony

Gift hamper from sponsors

An article with photos in gulf achievers magazine which will be distributed globally including UAE, India, Bahrain, Mauritius, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar and Saudi Arabia

Two physical copies of the magazine and a digital copy

How to apply

Nominations for Gulf Achievers are open for all nationalities. Contact: Meena Asrani +971 50 181 5584 or reach out via email: pageants@mrsuaeinternational.com or follow Being Muskaan Events on Instagram.