Avyanco Believes That Starting A Business In Dubai Has Become Easier
Aside from its incredible attractions, delicious dining, and immeasurable attractions, one of the best parts about leading a business setup in Dubai, UAE is how safe you feel when you are on Dubai’s premises.
The trust placed in Dubai Government by businesses has only risen up, according to data from The Global Finance magazine, which has named UAE the 2nd safest country to reside and procure a business in the Middle Eastern region. Also, among top ten cities, Resonance Consultancy ranked Dubai at the 5th best city, titling it as one of the safest cities in the world as per the 2021 survey. This makes UAE, A PRINCIPAL POINT FOR GLOBAL COMMERCE AND TRADE.
The United Arab Emirates is the hub of the world's most fast-paced trade and rapidly developing trade channels. Historically, this has always been the Dubai repo, and it is still the high-class today. The trademark of security in Dubai makes it a trading center with unlimited potential. Doing business in the United Arab Emirates provides businesses with access to open connections in the Middle East. In addition, it opens access to other markets of Africa, Southern Asia, and Eastern Europe.
Dubai is an ideal choice for investors as the country is enriched with the necessary provisions to start international trade. All the trading sectors have modern air and seaport support. This makes the United Arab Emirates and in turn, Dubai, an attractive choice for most foreign businesses. Dubai always welcomes and supports (new and existing) businesses in all sectors of the global trade with the number of free zones increasing and quickly being acquired by businesses (including economic and trading zones).
The United Arab Emirates (UAE) government updated its foreign Direct Investment (FDI) law in 2018 to fast-track investment with a new approach. The law aims to make it easier to do business in the country for an investor and is sure to encourage new businesses (also existing ones) to operate business here – making businesses’ initiative and drivers much easier. Unlike a company set-up in the mainland areas that may still appear as an expensive option to startups and beginners, the free zones in Dubai permit expatriates to hold 100% ownership of their business. This is possible because the government has offered 0% corporation and personal tax, import, and export tax exemptions, and more. This derives from the capability to exile capital and revenues. A free-zone setup also offers business owners exemption from paying corporate taxes for more than 15 years or equal. In addition, there is an opportunity for a Long-term residence visa such as a golden visa, employee visa Investor visa, and partner visa. The best part about this regulation is that it is easy for newcomers to get laborers (ultimately ease of doing business) within the country as compared to other developed countries where finding labors is a hectic job.
Setting up a Business in Dubai is now an open and easily available prospect for all investors. Investors who previously relied on the 51% local ownership clause can now invest safely and have 100% ownership in the company. It makes Dubai an attractive destination as headquarters for global business operations with the added benefit of not having to pay income or corporate taxes. The changes in UAE laws and regulations for investors allow various businesses, including consulting, technology, trading, services, general trading, real estate, healthcare, tourism, construction, hospitality, education, transportation, advertising, restaurants, and canteens, to get full-scale ownership. In addition, UAE leadership successfully dealt with the Covid-19 pandemic that stagnated in several countries.
Among enormous reasons why investors and big businesses from the globe are assembling to and flourishing in Dubai, this piece covers a few. Business owners in Dubai, as well as the entire UAE, hold many peculiarities both globally and regionally. Therefore, this makes it a thrilling place to visit, get residence, and most importantly, run a business in personalized legal terms. In addition, a high return on investment is guaranteed.
To name a few other reasons to choose business here to include Less paperwork as you will find everything in automation, state of art location, and Global logistics Hub. You can say no to income tax, corporate tax, fluctuations in Government stability, and Hike in the property market - they retain their Currency value stable. Moreover, you are free to open a bank account within the country easily.
With Avyanco's assistance, you are empowered to do business on your terms under UAE laws and regulations. Avyanco, a global business startup advisory, is a leading company for helping thousands of businesses in their successful establishment in Dubai. Avyanco is at the forefront to serve as the means for establishing businesses in Dubai, whether of the mainland or free zone. Anyone can acquire 100% business ownership; it is easy to handle and complete business requirements quickly.
Cheryl Dssouza a sales director at Avyanco stated that According to the recent increase in the percentage of entrepreneurs who registered companies with Avyanco in 2020 compared to the ones who opened new businesses in the current year 2021. We have experienced a drastic increase in the following business sectors: Tourism 70%, real estate 90%, advertising 95%, consultancy 60%, and restaurant 80%.
Team Avyanco helps convert your dream of company establishment in Dubai with 100% foreign ownership into reality while holding your hand in every step of business growth – by offering, complete financial and company setup services. Part of the services also assists existing companies coming under this law by smoothening the entire process. Their team consists of many visionary business consultants, experienced lawyers, agile PRO executives, offshore and operations staff. Everything is ready to provide bespoke financial management services and advice. The financial specialists here are known for their quality-oriented attitude with a customer-centric approach, aiming to serve their customers with the highest level of commitment and streamline their financial perspective.
Avyanco Business setup consultants have assisted more than 1500 plus entrepreneurs to start their businesses in Dubai. Along with company setup services, we assisted them with visa services, accounting and bookkeeping, Audit and Tax Residency Certificates, and more. For similar or better prospects, the company welcomes newcomers with open arms to avail of prospects that have transformed businesses into empires.