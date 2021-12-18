Avail a chance to win 25 kg gold with Malabar Gold & Diamonds

Leading jewellery retailer, Malabar Gold & Diamonds is giving 100 lucky customers a golden opportunity to win 25 kg of gold. The brand is participating in the much-awaited Dubai shopping festival (DSF) in association with Dubai Festival & Retail Establishments (DFRE).
During the shopping festival at Malabar Gold & Diamonds, customers will be entitled to one raffle coupon with every gold Jewellery purchase of Dh500. They can double their winning chances with the purchase of every diamond and precious gem jewellery worth Dh500 where they will be entitled to two raffle coupons.
Shamlal Ahamed, managing director — international operations, Malabar Gold & Diamonds, said: “DSF is the most anticipated shopping season of the year which apart bringing forth many other attractions including super sales, irresistible promotions and big winning opportunities.
We are more than delighted to be participating in this much-awaited edition of DSF along with the Dubai Gold & Jewellery Group, which will offer our customers unmatched opportunities to be one of the 100 lucky shoppers to win 25 kg of gold”.
The leading brand has also launched an exquisite range of products to celebrate the season of gifting.
