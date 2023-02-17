Arian Eghbali: A multi-faceted leader in business and finance

Arian Eghbali, a prominent author, entrepreneur, industrialist, media proprietor, and investor, is making waves in the business and finance world. As the founder, president, and CEO of Enrich Financial, Eghbali is dedicated to helping individuals and businesses improve their financial health through credit repair, debt settlement management, and business credit services.

Eghbali's expertise in finance was recently highlighted when he was interviewed on FOX 5 Morning News with Shally Zomorodi, where he shared credit tips during the Covid-19 pandemic. Recognised for his contributions to the finance industry, Eghbali has received letters of recognition from former US presidents Barack Obama and Donald J Trump.

In addition to his work at Enrich Financial, Eghbali is also the founder of Radio Jan, the first Armenian radio station based outside of Armenia, which has become a leader in its field. Eghbali is frequently invited to share his insights on finance and business on a variety of media outlets, including Good Morning LA on Pan Armenia TV, and he serves on the advisory board for several organisations.

Eghbali's connection to US vice-president Kamala Harris dates back to her time as Attorney General of California. In a letter, Harris wrote, "I believe that America should be a place built on 'can,' where opportunity exists for everyone."

"I am honoured to receive recognition from the US Presidents and to be able to use my platform to help individuals and businesses achieve financial stability," said Eghbali. "My goal is to empower people to take control of their finances and achieve their goals."

For more information on Eghbali and his services, visit www.arianeghbali.com.