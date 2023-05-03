Are you looking to study in the US? Here’s how the US Golden Visa can help you

Published: Wed 3 May 2023, 5:25 PM

The United States golden visa, officially known as the EB-5 Immigrant Investor Programme, was created by the US government in 1990 to encourage foreign investment and job creation in the US. While the programme was initially intended to stimulate the US economy by attracting foreign investment, it has become increasingly popular among international students who wish to continue their education and pursue a career in the US. This article explores the advantages of the U.S. golden visa for international students.

What Is the EB-5 Programme?

Under the EB-5 programme, investors and their qualifying dependents are eligible to apply for US Green Cards by investing $800,000 in a government pre-approved real estate project. The main applicant can include their spouse and children under 21 in the same application, thereby allowing all family members to receive their own Green Cards. Unlike donation programs, the $800,000 investment is many times redeemable after passage of approximately five years from the initial date of investment.

Secure Pathway to Permanent Residency

The EB-5 programme provides a stable pathway to permanent residency in the US. For international students who wish to stay in the US after completing their studies, the EB-5 programme is a great option. It offers a direct path to a Green Card and, ultimately, citizenship. This is particularly important for students who are interested in pursuing a long-term career in the US or who want to start a business in the country.

Higher Chances of University Admission

University admission decisions are based on a range of factors, such as academic performance, standardised test scores, personal statements, letters of recommendation, and extracurricular activities. Admission to US universities is highly competitive, given great demand from students all around the world. Green Card holders are considered domestic applicants for admission purposes and are therefore at an advantage over international students given that universities have self-imposed quotas on accepting international students and admitting within the state. By participating in the EB-5 programme and receiving their Green Card, students can increase their chances of admission into some of the top US universities.

Lower Tuition Rates and Access to Scholarships and Loans

International students are required to pay higher university tuition fees compared to domestic students. For instance, a semester of tuition for an undergraduate resident at the University of California, Berkeley is approximately $9,549.50 compared to the substantially higher amount of approximately $25,107.50 for an international student. The amount that a resident student is required to pay is more than two and a half times less than the amount that a non-resident student must pay for the same education. This means that over the four years required to obtain an undergraduate degree, a family of Green Card holders through the EB-5 programme can save more than $62,000 in tuition fees.

In addition to lower tuition fees, Green Card holders have access to fellowships and scholarships which are generally not available to international students. It is significantly more difficult for international students to secure financial aid or student loans, whereas for the US Green Card holders, each student is guaranteed some type of government financial assistance should they require.

Access to Employment Opportunities

Furthermore, the EB-5 programme offers flexibility in terms of employment opportunities. Unlike other visa programmes, such as the H-1B visa, the EB-5 programme does not require individuals to work for a specific employer. This means that international students who participate in the programme are free to pursue their own business ventures or work for any company that is willing to hire them. This flexibility is particularly valuable for international students who have a unique skill set or want to work in a niche industry.

Contact The American Legal Center for More Information

“Given the great number of education benefits available to Green Card holders, many parents with kids pursuing education in the US participate in the EB-5 programme for the benefit of their kids,” says Shai Zamanian, legal director at The American Legal Center, the leading EB-5 consultancy with their headquarters based out of Dubai. While the EB-5 programme has many advantages for international students seeking to pursue their education goals and career opportunities in the US, the application process is intricate and complex and must be carefully navigated with the help of seasoned EB-5 experts. The American Legal Center has assisted many families in successfully navigating this programme. The majority of their team of US licensed lawyers and professionals have received their education in the US and are therefore well-aware of the benefits of a US education. The American Legal Center can help you and your family in becoming one step closer to your US immigration goals. Contact their team today for a complimentary consultation.