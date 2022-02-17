Apply for a freelance visa while staying in your home country with Connect Freelance

Thanks to the government's efforts, freelancing is legal in the UAE. With a freelance visa, people can work and reside in the region with no problems. Being independent now is safer than ever. You can provide your freelancing services to many companies at once, duplicating your incomes while doing so. Now, through Connect Freelance, you can apply for a freelance visa in Dubai while staying in your home country. With the company’s support, you can submit the requirements, pay the fees, and more from afar. Our team of experts will help you obtain a two-year freelance visa as quickly as possible. We will be the bridge between you and the UAE legal authorities.

Connect Freelance is registered and approved by the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation which assures your freelance visa process will be secure. Once you have the necessary permits, you can start looking for freelancing job opportunities in any company in Dubai under the following areas:

Media: providing professions such as graphic design, marketing, copywriting, and guest blogging.

Education: offering opportunities in language translation, interpretation, eLearning, and guest lecturing.

Tech: offering openings in 3D modeling, software, web, and app development. Amongst many others.

How to obtain a freelance Visa while outside UAE

Obtaining a freelance visa in the UAE has become increasingly popular. The steps for this are as follows:

Submission of documents

Firstly, you will need to submit your documents to our team so they can review and ensure everything is approved by our PROs. The required documents are:

- Passport copy

- Emirates ID (for those who have previously had a UAE visa)

- Visa page copy (for those who have previously had a UAE visa)

- Attested degree (if available)

- Entry stamp or visit visa paper (if available)

- Visa cancellation paper (for those who have previously had a UAE visa)

- Digital passport photo

- For some preferred visa designations there will be additional requirements and documents.

Approval and Ministry of Labour (MOL) application

Secondly, our team will apply for the MOL contract which will take approximately 24 business hours. Once this has been received it will need to be signed and a thumb print (in ink) put into the signature box if required.

E-visa & Change of Status

After the signed MOL contract has been submitted we will apply for e-visa and change of status. This will take approximately five to seven working days.

Medical test, TAWJEEH and biometrics

Once we have received the e-visa and change of status we can get the papers typed for the medical test, TAWJEEH and biometrics (Emirates ID). Typing will take approximately 48 business hours. After the visa applicant has the typed papers they can proceed with their medical test and TAWJEEH (if required). Biometrics will follow after the ‘FIT’ medical test result has been received.

Visa stamping

When the biometrics has been completed you will need to submit all the documents and your passport. This is so we can proceed with the final stage of the process which is getting the visa page stamped into your passport. This will take approximately five working days.

Note: The Emirates ID will be delivered after the visa stamping. This will take approximately seven working days and is dependent on government processing at the time.

However, after applying for your freelance visa, you have 30 days to enter the UAE to complete other processe such as medical examinations and getting your fingerprints taken. Additionally, you need to be present to stamp your passport and other requirements.

There are many work opportunities in the UAE. With our help you can find many freelance job opportunities swiftly. Our agents will provide a variety of options for you to select. You can apply your skills in a specific area and develop your expertise as much as you want to. Becoming a freelancer in the UAE will allow you to find a better life quality while having a flexible working schedule. With a freelancing visa, you will be able to open a bank account to deposit your earnings. Ultimately, you will be running your business under your name. Connect Freelance can help you turn your life around.