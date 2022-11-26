Apparel Group takes home 12 Images RetailME Awards

Published: Sat 26 Nov 2022, 11:23 AM Last updated: Sat 26 Nov 2022, 11:25 AM

Apparel Group, the leading global fashion and lifestyle retail conglomerate, celebrated a new milestone by winning multiple awards at the Images RetailME Awards ceremony, further cementing the company’s proven excellence. Images RetailME Awards recognises excellence across a range of retail categories, benchmarking innovations, and best practices in the retail industry. After outperforming all companies in the category, Apparel Group received the ‘Most Admired Responsible Retailer’ of the year in the sustainability category for its leading sustainability standards.

6thStreet won three awards — ‘Most Admired Retail Transformation’, ‘E-Commerce Retailer’ and ‘Emerging Tech Adopter’. Crocs bagged ‘Most Admired Retailer’ of the year in footwear and accessories; F5 received the ‘Most Admired Responsible Retailer of the year’.

Aldo won under the category ‘Most Admired Brand Campaign’.