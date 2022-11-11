Apparel Group participates in DFC 2022 to foster healthy living

Through a series of events to be held at the Dubai Hills Mall, Apparel Group is motivating its customers and the wider community to engage in active, positive, and healthy living

Published: Fri 11 Nov 2022, 6:15 PM

Apparel Group is participating in Dubai Fitness Challenge (DFC) 2022, as part of its commitment to motivate its employees and customers to pursue a healthier and more active lifestyle. The sixth edition of the flagship fitness initiative launched by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and the Chairman of The Executive Council, will continue to run between October 29 and November 27. This season, Apparel Group is set to participate in Dubai Run, Dubai Ride, Fitness Village, and Expo City, in addition to a series of other sports and fitness activities.

Apparel Group has a history of encouraging employee fitness, with sports facilities at the company's sites. This year, the company has organised a full month of fitness activities for the DFC. The challenge will be promoted throughout the month by a host of free fitness classes and corporate games. The organisation recently hosted a Zumba event at its headquarters where its staff was encouraged to participate in the month-long event and commit to staying active for at least 30 minutes a day for 30 days. Apparel Group employees intending to be more active, lose weight and track their progress over the course of the next 30 days can also participate in the four-week biggest loser competition taking place at various Apparel Group offices.

Through a series of events to be held at the Dubai Hills Mall, Apparel Group is motivating the wider community to engage in active, positive, and healthy living. Apparel Group brands such as Athlete’s Co, F5, and Birkenstock will conduct activities at the venue, including Zumba sessions and yoga classes, encouraging everyone to begin embracing a healthier lifestyle and kickstarting a new fitness routine. Apparel Group brand, Sky Zone introduced Skyfit Camp, a programme aimed at providing children with a foundation of exercise, nutrition, and overall health. The programme also includes classes, and games, all incorporating the fun and excitement of Sky Zone’s trampoline training surface.

With a variety of fitness challenges across the emirates, DFC proves to be an ideal platform for sports enthusiasts of any age group and physical abilities to attain a common goal of practising 30 minutes of daily physical activity over 30 consecutive days.

Neeraj Teckchandani, CEO at Apparel Group, said: "As a part of the Dubai Fitness Challenge, Apparel Group aims to motivate and encourage the community to live an active and healthy lifestyle that focuses on fitness. We are committed to our role to support the UAE’s goal to nurture healthy communities through fitness activities. Together with our customers and employees, we look forward to making a difference and exceeding expectations every day.”