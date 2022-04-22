ANNAKA unveils new luxury project in Al Zorah, Ajman

Published: Fri 22 Apr 2022, 11:26 AM

Work has commenced at the luxury golf and leisure clubhouse in Al Zorah Golf Club, a project designed by ANNAKA. The club is surrounded by natural landscape with flowing dunes and one million sq m of mangrove forest. Al Zorah Golf Club will boast a world-class clubhouse to complement the existing 18-hole championship golf course, created by Nicklaus Design and operated by Troon under the Troon Golf brand.

George Saad, CEO, Al Zorah Development Company, said: “Our unique world-class golf course will soon become even more impressive, as we begin construction works on exciting new developments to complement the offering. Our ambition has always been for Al Zorah Golf Club to maintain its position as one of the best in the Middle East, and the existing 18-hole championship course and state-of-the-art Clubhouse will strengthen our competitiveness.”

“Al Zorah Golf Club recently partnered with Audubon International and the GEO Foundation, global leaders in environmental sustainability. This partnership creates a pathway to ensure the protection and enhancement of a vibrant ecosystem within the mangrove forest on the edge of the golf course and reduce carbon footprint and single-use plastics. As a club, we are committed to protecting the environment and obtaining our certifications from these organisations."

Visitors can encounter nature and an abundance of wildlife in its truest form or a constantly changing tidal system altering the look and feel of the course on an hourly basis and island tee boxes that protrude from the tidal inlets, which are visually stunning. Al Zorah is a must-play for any golfer who wants a unique golfing experience.

Mark Chapleski, executive vice-president, Troon International, said: “Troon is extremely excited about this next phase of the Al Zorah golf journey. It will be a huge step forward with this new state-of-the-art clubhouse sitting right above the 18th green and adjacent practice range. Al Zorah Development have proven that everything they develop is top class, from The Oberoi to the Zoya Health and Wellbeing Resort, and this new clubhouse will be no exception”.

The luxury golf club will be complemented by full golf and leisure facilities, including a purpose-built gymnasium, golf shop, tennis courts, and swimming pool for adults and kids to utilise for fitness and leisure. In addition, underground parking and various food and beverage outlets will offer visitors convenience and choice to dine, socialise and relax within the club.

The development is expected to be completed by next year when the club will open its doors to the worldwide golfing community and invite guests to enjoy an unparalleled leisure experience in a breath-taking location.