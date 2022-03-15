Andersen Global inaugurates member firm in the UAE

Published: Tue 15 Mar 2022, 11:27 AM Last updated: Tue 15 Mar 2022, 11:29 AM

Andersen Global adds a new member firm in the UAE as Dubai-based Chartered House adopts the Andersen brand, strengthening the organisation’s presence in the Middle East and launching the brand in one of the region’s key markets. Founded in 2018 and a collaborating firm since 2020, Andersen in the UAE is a full-service tax firm specialising in direct and indirect tax, regulatory compliances, risk management and transaction advisory on cross border issues. The firm has developed technology to offer distinct solutions to clients to address their concerns promptly. The firm has increased its presence in the UAE with a new office in Abu Dhabi during 2021. By 2021 firm has added the capability to provide Economic Social Governance services to contribute to the social development goals of the country. “Working with Andersen Global over the past few years has led to our firm’s development and allowed us to maintain a strong foothold in the market as we have been able to provide clients with the global resources necessary to meet their complex, international business needs,” said Anurag Chaturvedi, managing partner of Andersen in the UAE. “We are proud to adopt the Andersen brand as it further reflects our dedication to providing our clients with comprehensive, integrated solutions regardless of borders.” “Anurag and his team have consistently demonstrated their dedication to our organisation’s values and vision through their innovative business insight and leading cross-border capabilities,” said Mark Vorsatz, global chairman and CEO, Andersen. “The addition of Andersen in the UAE strengthens our capabilities in the region and reflects our commitment to building a benchmark organisation that provides clients with synergistic services globally.” Andersen Global is an international association of legally separate, independent member firms comprised of tax and legal professionals around the world. Established in 2013 by US member firm Andersen Tax LLC, Andersen Global now has more than 9,000 professionals worldwide and a presence in over 331 locations through its member firms and collaborating firms.